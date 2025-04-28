LIVE: Trinidad and Tobago General Elections 2025 – Real-Time Updates, Results & Reactions

Follow our live election update as the Associates Times is offering live coverage, real-time updates, and detailed analysis throughout the day

Trinidad and Tobago: The day for the most unpredictable and sudden elections of Trinidad and Tobago has arrived. In the major issues such as crime, healthcare, poverty, and unemployment, the citizens have been reaching their polling stations to cast their vote and fulfill their duty to eliminate these issues. Now, the countdown has begun for the voters and politicians of the country, as today will decide the fate of PNM and UNC.

UNC leader Kamla Persad to cast vote

Opposition Leader, Kamla Persad Bissessar, is expected to vote at the Hermitage Presbyterian School. There has been a steady flow of both vehicular and foot traffic to these polling station.

UNC candidate for Chaguanas West Neil Gosine, complained about the polling process and noted that it was due to lack of training by EBC personnel. He criticized the unnecessary delays in the polling and noted that people are waiting for their turn to vote Cipriani Labour College in Valsayn.

In addition to that, St Ann's East candidate for the PNM, Dr Nyan Gadsby-Dolly, arrived at Febeau Goverment Primary School and cast her vote.

UNC Chaguanas West Candidate, Dr. Neil Gosine, greets PNM Candidate for Arima, Penelope Beckles, during the polling. Both of the candidates reached their respective polling stations to cast their vote in the Cipriani College of Labour and Co-operative Studies in Valsayn.

Residents complained about the polling process

After casting his vote at the Five Rivers Hindu School, Jack Warner, a resident of Trinidad and Tobago, complained about the competency of the EBC officials assigned to the polling station. In addition to that, some of the other voters in the area also complained about the slow pace of the process.

People were seen complaining that there is a need for a more cautious approach and the election officials need a proper training to conduct the entire voting process.

First-time voters

Jaylon Lara, who is 18 years old, has cast his vote for the first time in the elections of Trinidad and Tobago. He talked to the media people and noted that it’s important to vote after casting his ballot for the first time outside the La Horquetta North Govt Primary School.

He said that the process of the election was smooth, and he was happy casting his vote for the first time in the general elections.

Jaylon Lara Another voter named Dréshaun John said that the process was smooth. He also outlined the key factors he considered before deciding which candidate to support. He said that this is his first time casting a vote in the elections. Dréshaun John Another first time voter Vicktoria Pooran expressed pride in voting for the first time in the general elections of Trinidad and Tobago. She cast her vote at the Vistabella Regional Complex, within the San Fernando West constituency. She was accompanied by her mother, Delina.

Come out and vote, say residents

Lerande Phillip, another resident, has successfully cast his vote at the polling station at St Benedict's La Romaine R.C School. He expressed pleasure after casting his vote just after 6 am on Monday. He also encouraged other citizens to come out and vote.

Lerande Phillip Another citizen, Clyde Sydney, 91, from La Romaine is among the first voters of the electoral district of Oropouche East to cast the vote. He also encouraged the citizens to come and cast a vote for their bright future. He said that the voting process was quite easy and hassle-free.

Polls began at 6:00 am

A poll has started in Trinidad and Tobago for the much awaited and unpredictable general elections 2025 on Monday morning at 6: 00 pm. The voters have started coming to their respective stations in different constituency to cast their votes and decide the future for the upcoming five years.



Around 2316 polling stations have been deployed to conduct the elections in 41 constituencies and over 13000 elections officials will assist voters. A line of voters has been seen gathering outside their polling stations early in the morning. The polling will run through 6:00 pm and the major contest will be seen between PNM and UNC. A total of 17 political parties have deployed their candidates for the elections.

Security officers opened the gates of the Ste Madeleine Secondary School, allowing a queue of early morning voters into the compound in the San Fernando East constituency. A small stream of voters made their way into the La Horquetta North Government Primary School. La Horquetta Talparo is a hotly contested marginal in this year's election.

Polls opened promptly at 6 am at polling station 3440-01, located at the Basse Terre RC Primary School. Individuals wearing matching coloured T-shirts are part of the Election Day machinery for either the UNC or the PNM, both contesting the marginal seat.