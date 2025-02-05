Logos Hope, World’s largest floating book fair arriving soon to Grenada

The Logos Hope is the much-anticipated book fair and garnered attention with its unique offerings to the travellers from across the globe.

Grenada: The World's largest floating book fair “Logos Hope” will dock and open to public at St George’s Port on February 20, 2025. The book fair will run through March 11, 2025, as the vessel will depart Grenada on this day for next destination.

The Logos Hope is the much-anticipated book fair and garnered attention with its unique offerings to the travellers from across the globe. It has docked over 480 different ports across the globe and welcomed over 49 million visitors on board, serving as the chance to explore new books and editions that are available in the education world.

After docking at any port, the ship offers a gateway to thousands of travellers every day and makes them enhance their experience through book fair. The Logos Hope’s onboard book fair will provide a chance to the tourists and the citizens of Grenada to get access to over 5000 different titles of books.

The books will be available at affordable prices, allowing readers to get access to the books that are available on topics such as science, sports, hobbies, cookery, arts, medicine, languages and faith. It will also feature children’s titles, dictionaries, atlases and more that can be useful, providing families with a chance to spend time with their loved ones and children.

It is considered a haven for readers and literature enthusiasts who will enhance their knowledge while spending exciting time with their families. It will serve as the platform to exchange their cultural richness after docking at different ports across the globe.

The book fair will feature several events and other activities that will entertain the audience in Saint George’s. The events that will be hosted onboard the ship will include “Meet the World” where cultural performance will be held with artistes from across the globe.

The ship passengers will engage with local community where they will get the opportunity to enhance their travel exposure and get unique experiences.