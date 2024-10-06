PM Ralph Gonsalves’ heartwarming video with wife receives Love and Controversy

The Prime Minister shared this cute moment while calling her wife his ‘Bae’ and wrote the caption beautifully in a poetic way, expressing his love for his wife.

St Vincent and Grenadines: Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves has shared an adorable video of him and his wife on his official Facebook account, where his wife can be seen feeding the PM.

The Prime Minister shared this cute moment while calling her wife his ‘Bae’ and wrote the caption beautifully in a poetic way, expressing his love for his wife.

“TBT @ Cricket with my Bae, This is no ordinary Love, She's the best part of my day, every day,” Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves wrote.

PM Gonsalves wife, Elois Harris was seen serving him with a meal by her hands, and this adorable moment was perfectly captured by the camera. The Prime Minister then blessed her wife as he placed his hand over her head and gave her a sweet smile.

The bond between the couple seemed strong and loving and her wife was seen expressing her views in the video, however, her talks were not audible due to a background song playing in the video.

This gesture though adorable is sparking controversies in the comment section as people are stating their unbiased opinions.

One of the users said, “Getting him ready for the nursing home is just a reminder that things do not stay the same and that goes to Ralph Gonsalves who thinks he is the inevitable.”

In his response, another user said, “There are some human moments we should acknowledge, enjoy, celebrate or say nothing. It cannot be all hatred, division, and negativity all the time. He was human first. This was a lovely, heartfelt moment. Assuming you have a heart.”

Another user named Antonette Williams wrote, “U eating while we starving.” This comment received several likes and citizens are arguing with the user creating a buzz in the comments.

To Williams's reply, a user said, “Go to one of those African countries and you will say what starving is”. Another user said, “Antonette Williams but you can afford a smartphone that is probably smarter than you and Wi-Fi all you do eat is the phone and data you buy.”

However, apart from the controversies, many users are extending their blessings to the couple. A user named Claudette Warrican-Bhagwansingh said, “Awww so amazing age to perfection God's richest blessings long life, and good health to the both of you.”

Another user Jackie Baisden said, “So Amazing to see our First Lady and her beloved husband our Prime Minister, sharing some public love and tender moments. A great example for our young people and our nation as a whole! Live, Love, Laugh, and continue to share more of these precious moments. As the saying goes the way to a man’s heart is through his stomach with much tenderness. May God continue to bind you together with love.”

Another user said, “That's love first lady treat your husband good and take care of him you both look lovely god bless our PM.”

Notably, the PM has married twice and Eloise Harris is his current wife. He has two children from his first marriage and one from his second marriage. The Prime Minister of St Vincent and Grenadines is notably one of the most respected leaders across the Caribbean and he recently celebrated his 78th birthday on 8th August when he received several wishes from his colleagues and fellow prime ministers from other regions of the Caribbean.