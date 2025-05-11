Dominica Labour Party to mark 70th Anniversary with PM Mottley as guest speaker

The anniversary celebrations will be headed by Barbados Prime Minister Mia Mottley, who is regarded as a pioneer of Caribbean unity and development.

The long-standing political party, the Dominica Labour Party will be celebrating 70 years of existence on June 1, 2025. The 70th anniversary celebrations will be hosted in the Colihaut Constituency at the Dublanc Playing Field at 3:00 pm. This anniversary is a celebration of seven decades of political activity and development in Dominica.

Furthermore, the anniversary celebrations will be led by the Prime Minister of Barbados, Mia Amor Mottley. She has been regarded as a pioneer of Caribbean unity and development. Also, the leader of the Barbados Labour Party will be delivering the keynote address at the 70th anniversary of DLP.

The event is being hailed as a significant achievement for Dominica. The anniversary celebrations will be a nationwide event and will be attended by Labour Party stakeholders across the Caribbean. The officials of the Dominica Labour Party have shared that this is not only a party event but also a national movement.

Moreover, the leaders of the Dominica Labour Party have also reflected on the seven decades of history and significance. The officials have shared that the political party has played a crucial role in the history of the country.

DLP is encouraging its supporters and citizens of Dominica to join what it calls “the most unified, steadfast, and progress-driven political movement in Dominica’s history.”

Dominica Labour Party

The Dominica Labour Party has been in power within the government of the country for more than two and a half decades which is a record in itself. The political party stakeholders have asserted that the organization has been working for the benefit of the people and supporting development in the Nature Isle ever since its founding.

Talking about the journey of the political party in the last seven decades, members of the party have promised that they will continue to serve the nation for years to come. The celebration of the seventy year milestone is expected to come in the form of an itinerary of events.