JetBlue announces new fare for flights to St Kitts

St Kitts and Nevis: A new fare has been declared by JetBlue Airline for its route between St Kitts and Nevis and New York. The travellers are encouraged to book their flights as they will be available for as low as US$251.41 for a roundtrip.

The low-price offer will be applicable for December only and the booking should be made in an eligible period, as per the requirement.

Earlier, JetBlue announced its operations to St Kitts for upcoming period and stated that three-weekly service will be provided by aircraft BW296 and BW297. The airline is scheduled to provide three-weekly service on Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday from October 27 to December 17, 2024.

The same service will fly on the route between Robert L Bradshaw International and John F Kennedy International Airport from December 19, 2024, to January 5, 2025. Three weekly services will also be provided from January 7 to February 11, 2025, and then it extends to Feb 13 to 25, 2025. Recently, St Kitts and Nevis and JetBlue marked its first year of anniversary for its non-stop service between New York and the country.

Notably, the airline kickstarted its service to St Kitts on November 2, 2023, with a landing of the inaugural flight. With the commencement of direct and year-round service between JNF and RLB International Airport, JetBlue offers three weekly flights on Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday.

With a service, St Kitts and Nevis enhanced its connection with the United States while operating seamless travel options. An inaugural flight welcome ceremony was hosted by Kayan Jet Private Lounge on the same day of its arrival and the event was attended by several tourism officials, representatives from JetBlue Airways Corporation and Prime Minister Dr Terrance Drew.

An additional service was also be launched by JetBlue during Carnival and Holiday Season with non-stop flights, aiming to enhance the connectivity.