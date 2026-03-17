St. Philip’s North by-election: Randy Baltimore secures decisive victory

Baltimore maintained an early, unassailable lead from the start of counting, ultimately winning all seven polling boxes in the constituency.

Antigua and Barbuda: Randy Baltimore of Antigua and Barbuda Labour Party won the by-election from St Philip’s North Constituency on March 16, 2026 with a total of 924 votes. He defeated Alex Brown of United Progressive Party for the seat as he managed to secure only 406 votes.

Since the start of the counting at 6 pm, Randy Baltimore secured an unbeatable lead with 143 total votes, making him win the elections. He is now officially declared as the parliamentary representative from St Philip’s North.

Baltimore won all seven boxes and secured most emphatic margins of victory in the communities such as Willikies and Newfield. After the result, jubilant ABLP supporters celebrated the victory with cheers, dancing and music at the Glanvilles Community Centre.

The result ensured the governing ABLP retained the seat which had previously been held by Sir Robin Yearwood for 50 straight years. Baltimore has been a close aide of Sir Robin during campaigns in the constituency.

The by-election was announced after Robin Yearwood’s resignation on February 18, 2026. Baltimore who previously served as Customs Officer under the administration of ABLP got a ticket and won his first-ever election.

His campaign focused more on infrastructural development in the constituency and increased opportunities for constituents as key elements of his platform. Now, the constituency will again be ruled by the governing Antigua and Barbuda Labour Party.

After the election results, Baltimore expressed delight and said that he is grateful to the people of the communities of St Philip’s North. He also pledged to work for the betterment of the people of the constituency during his tenure.

The Antigua and Barbuda Labour Party also thanked the people of St Philip’s North for once again showing faith in the party and noted that they will continue doing their work for the people of the country.

People have also congratulated Baltimore for his first-ever election victory and said that they are looking forward to his approach towards the constituency.