Maduro confirms “Respectful and Cordial” phone call with Trump after years of hostility  

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro has confirmed that he had a discussion with US President Donald Trump over a phone call, emphasizing it as a respectful and cordial call that occurred 10 days ago.

Maduro emphasized that the revelation marks the first public acknowledgement of the conversation, which has reignited speculation about the easing of the long-strained relations between the US and Venezuela.

While publicly announcing the call during a public event in Caracas, Maduro said that the call was initiated by the White House and emphasized that the tone was grounded in mutual respect.

“If this call represents steps toward a respectful, state-to-state dialogue, then welcome dialogue, welcome diplomacy,” Maduro said, stating that the call could possibly open a new diplomatic engagement.

Maduro, however, did not share any details on the topics discussed, noting that only the conversation could serve as a starting point to future agreements. Notably, the formal diplomatic ties between Venezuela and Caracas had been severed since 2019, following years of political disputes and escalating tensions.

US issues Level 4 Travel Warning for travel to Venezuela

US on 3rd December had also issued a Level 4 ‘Travel Warning’ for Venezuela while urging US citizens in the country to leave immediately. The US Department of State issued this highest-level travel advisory, urging all American citizens and lawful permanent residents to not travel to or remain in the country under any circumstances.

This travel advisory highlights severe threats to personal safety and security of not the citizens while also raising concerns of a heightened dispute between the two nations.

Some of the major concerns highlighted by the US which pushed them to make this decision includes the high risk of wrongful detention, arrest or kidnapping of US Nationals often without notice or access to consular support. There were reports of wrongful detention, arrest or kidnapping of US nationals as well, which the US embassy said was being done without notice or access to consular support.

US officials have urged locals who have to travel to the nation should prepare extensively including arranging medical evacuation and private security.