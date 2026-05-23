Two National Footballers Detained in Cunupia Anti-Drug Raid in Trinidad and Tobago

Police said two national football players were detained during an anti-crime operation in Cunupia, as investigations continue into alleged narcotics found at a Boy Cato Road residence.

Trinidad and Tobago: Two men identified as national football players were detained by police on Tuesday, May 19, during a targeted anti-crime raid on Boy Cato Road, off Madras Road in Cunupia. Police said they have launched an investigation but have not released the identities of the suspects.

According to police reports, the officers attached to the Cunupia police station received a report of illegal substances at a residence on Tuesday, May 19, responding to which the officers conducted an intelligence raid on a house on Boy Cato Road, located just off Madras Road in Cunupia.

On arrival at the location, officers entered the premises and started searching for the illegal substance during which they discovered illegal narcotics. Officers then immediately detained two people identified as national football players, who were inside the premises.

After that both the men were taken to the police station where they were interrogated and are awaiting for the official charges to be laid. Officers have since launched their investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident and are enquiring how they got the substance.

The official identities of the footballers are being withheld by the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS) pending formal criminal charges and an ongoing investigation. Details surrounding the quantity and type of drugs have also not been disclosed by the officers until Wednesday.

Authorities stated that this operation was part of an aggressive, ongoing anti-crime sweep by Central Division officers targeting major drug distribution hubs in Cunupia. Officers claimed that they are actively monitoring every area and are working on intelligence given by the conscious citizen.

This incident has shocked the people of the community as many people took to Facebook to express their thoughts and views as one of the users Shenlla Clement commented “i don’t know what is happening in our country. first normal people and now national level football players.”