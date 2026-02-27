Antigua and Barbuda: Randy Baltimore pledges youth empowerment in St. Philip’s North

The Antigua and Barbuda Labour Party candidate set out a three-pillar agenda centred on community development, sustainability and skills training, as he outlined plans to strengthen services and opportunities in the constituency.

Speaking at the townhall meeting, he said that his leadership will stay accountable towards people and work on community development. As a candidate from Antigua and Barbuda Labour Party, he shared that his focus area will be environmental stewardship, community empowerment and collective partnership to St. Philip’s North constituents.

Randy Baltimore also added that for long term growth of the constituency, it is necessary to protect the natural environment of St. Philip’s North also it was essential for the livelihoods of the residents. He said that he will utilize cleaner practices and sustainable methods to strengthen community resilience and reduce the future risk.

He also spoke about the seriousness of youth empowerment and the need of skills development which will help in the future creating a clear pathway of advancement for young people and working families.

Randy Baltimore mentioned the importance of unity for the constituency growth, “When people are equipped, the whole community rises, Because growth isn’t personal it becomes community wide”.

Additionally, he commented on his three pillar vision in which he said that this vision is not only about one person, the vision is all about all of the community. The vision required smooth partnership, unity and consistent efforts for the positive growth of St. Philip’s North.

Notably, Randy’s three pillar vision focuses on environment, empowerment and unity.

Also apart from his three pillar agenda he pointed on specific infrastructure priorities like, establishment of an ambulance service, fire station and pharmacy services to residents and neighbouring communities.

To this end, Randy Baltimore had a discussion with Health Minister Mowyn Joseph on ambulance services and the Health Minister indicated that ambulance services could be made available within 60 to 90 days.

Additionally, Randy Baltimore also mentioned his efforts will be on building the same legacy of Robin Yearwood rather than replacing it.