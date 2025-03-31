Erykah Badu stuns fans with her striking appearance at Billboard awards

Badu the winner of the Icon award at the event, set the internet on fire with her playful look.

Erykah Badu, the renowned American singer-songwriter, made a striking and controversial appearance at the Billboard Women in Music Awards, attracting international attention. As she rocked the stage, she chose to wear a curvaceous outfit which poured in BBL energy, while fans on social media described her outfit choice as, “silly”.

Erykah Badu, who was also honored with the Icon award at the event, set the internet on fire with her playful look. She wore a bold dress which appeared to be designed with a crocheted fabric in brown color that fully covered her body. The design had specifically exaggerated padding around her legs and hip area, which sculpted her body bigger.

The curvaceous dress has been designed with every detail kept in mind from booty details to her chest. Wearing the huge piece, she even twerked on the stage for her fans while her performance at the Billboard Women in Music Awards.

Netizens react to Erykah Badu’s Billboard outfit

Apart from her outfit, she has been trolled for not shaving her underarm hair. Some of the pictures getting viral on internet, show Erykah putting her arms up, showing her armpits full of hair.

Her appearance caught a lot of attention online and users didn’t stop sharing their thoughts on the internet. A user named Feisty Williams wrote, “Erykah is going against the grain, and she topped the cake raising her arms, you go Erykah, you can be who you want to be in this life, wearing a morbidly obese outfit and not shaving your armpits. GO ERYKAH.”

Erykah Badu compared to Sarah Baartman

She was also compared to Sarah Baartman, a black woman from the 19th century known for her curvaceous figure. Users highlighted that her look could be a tribute to her, or a similar recreation.

Dominic Grijalva stated that the outfit could be a tribute to Sarah noting, “For those confused, this appears to be a tribute to Sarah Baartman, a Black woman who was exploited and publicly humiliated for her features in late 19th century freak shows. Stay kind.”