St. Kitts opens new pediatric therapy centre to expand specialised care for children

The centre in Lime Kiln will provide outpatient therapy for children with speech, motor and developmental challenges, improving access to specialised care for families across St. Kitts and Nevis.

A new Pediatric Therapy Facility has been opened in St. Kitts and Nevis, aiming to expand care for children and families. The facility was a collaborative initiative between the discovery centre, STAR foundation and the government of St. Kitts and Nevis.Located in the CMR building at Lime, Basseterre the newly established hub will provide critical outpatient pediatric therapy services.

This facility is specially designed for children suffering with speech and language related challenges, sensory processing difficulties, motor skill development delays and other developmental or learning difficulties.

Speaking at the grand opening ceremony, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Education, the Honourable Dr. Geoffrey Hanley, described the occasion as much more than just the opening of a physical building.

“We are not merely cutting a ribbon; we are forging a pact,” Deputy Prime Minister Hanley stated. This facility represents our commitment to children, families, and caregivers who have long sought accessible, specialised support for developmental challenges, including Autism Spectrum Disorder.

The Deputy Prime Minister acknowledged the difficult experience faced by local families who have historically struggled to navigate complex healthcare and educational systems while seeking critical intervention services for their children. He emphasised that the government has actively listened to those concerns and remains firmly committed to delivering meaningful, long-term solutions.

The new facility directly responds to a growing nation for coordinated, centralised care. Dr. Hanley stressed that while conditions like Autism Spectrum Disorder require highly specialized, highly based interventions, a diagnosis should not define a child’s potential line.

As a nation, we must foster understanding, inclusion and dignity for every individual. Every child deserves an opportunity to thrive, regardless of where they fall on the autism spectrum. Dr. Hanley said, with coordination, compassion and evidence based interventions we can maximise every individual’s functioning and help them reach their fullest potential.

Deputy Prime Minister Hanley also used the ceremony to formally recognise the extensive contributions of Dr. Sheryl Rosin, PhD, CCC-SLP, whose dedicated work in Saint Kitts and Nevis has spanned more than a decade. Dr. Rosin has played a pioneering role in building national capacity for autism services and developmental support.

Her foundational efforts include local professional training, parent education networks, the establishment of the St. Kitts Spectrum Services Centre in 2018, the Caribbean Autism Project, and her ongoing leadership through the STAR Foundation.

The opening of the Pediatric Therapy Facility is expected to fundamentally strengthen access to specialised care across the federation, alleviate pressure on families, and contribute heavily to a more inclusive society where all children are empowered to develop their abilities and achieve their true potential.