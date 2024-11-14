Shane Nisbett of St Kitts and Nevis shines with gold at Special Olympics in Trinidad

The athlete showcased a heartfelt performance at the recently concluded Special Olympics Caribbean Beach Games which took place in Trinidad and Tobago.

St Kitts and Nevis: Shane Nisbett from the island of St Kitts and Nevis has recently won a gold medal in his division for Aquathlon while being placed at the 4th position in OWS 750m championship.

The athlete showcased a heartfelt performance at the recently concluded Special Olympics Caribbean Beach Games which took place in Trinidad and Tobago.

Joining him at the championship was Robert Liddie, who participated in the OWS 1500m game where he won a bronze medal and received a silver in Aquathlon.

The Special Olympics Beach Games took place for the first time in Trinidad and Tobago at the Lions Club of Port of Spain. The Special Olympics included many events ranging from archery to skiing. The Olympics took place from 8th November to 10th November.

The Olympics was a sponsored event by the Digicel Trinidad and Tobago Foundation. Countries from all across the Caribbean and North America participated in this event, by sending their athletes at the event.

The special Beach Olympics of Trinidad also acted as a platform for them to train themselves better at the event. This will practice them to lead their way to more advanced and recognizable international platforms.

The Olympics was not just about the games but also focused on maintaining the health of athletes with screening, health forums, and engagement workshops.

The athletes upon their victory are cherished by the locals all over social media, and receiving congratulatory wishes from the locals.

A user on social media wrote, “Congratulations to Shane and Robert, you both made us proud. Keep going and learn more. I can’t wait to watch you on more recognized platforms.”

Another user on social media named Jeremiah Roberts said, “I am rooting for you guys, may God bless with you more success. Best wishes to you from my side and the Kittians and Nevisians. May you achieve more success.”