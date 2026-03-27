Guyana: President Ali warns against abuse of power and undermining the law

Speaking at the launch of the Revised Laws of Guyana, President Dr Irfaan Ali emphasized that no one is above the law and stressed the need to uphold legal order to protect citizens and society.

Guyana: President of Guyana, Dr Irfaan Ali issued a strong warning on Monday, March 23, against the misuse or abuse of power and disregarded legal system, during the launch of the Revised Laws of Guyana and Law Reports.

On Monday, the President declared that no one is above the law and has the right to manipulate or undermine the rule of law. He also stated that “the respect for the nation and its legal system should be supreme and it should be the duty of every citizen to maintain law and order in the society.”

Speaking at the launch of the Revised Laws of Guyana, Dr Irfaan addressed the several key systems or principles regarding the legal system including, preventing manipulation in law, legal modernization, foundation for growth, and no one is above the law.

He emphasised that “some people believe that they are above the law and have the right to abuse it, but I don't believe that can be done here especially when you have the authority and ability to guide others.”

President highlighted that “This necessity instituted due to the last week’s incident which had been widely criticised by the public where the opposition leader Azruddin Mohammed was sanctioned by the United States because he arrived at the Attorney General’s Chambers with two wheelbarrows, trying to settle court-ordered costs.”

This move by him was condemned by the Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs Anil Nandlall, who believed that this act of his was a mockery of the judicial system. He also warned him not to repeat such an act in future as it strikes at the core of the country’s legal system and framework.

During the address, President Ali did not specifically mention the opposition leader but mentioned about the incident related to him, and stated “we must respect the law of our country and to strengthen and reinforce the system, the law must prevail and upheld consistently and without exception.”

Further highlighting more about it, he commented that “Laws are designed to protect the innocent, to help those who are in need and to guide behaviour not for its misuse, while giving a warning that any disrespect or erosion of these laws and principles could have far-reaching consequences.”

At the end of the speech, President Ali said “Our nation Guyana must continue to build a legal system where everyone respects and follows laws and regulation, while understanding that without law, there is no order and without order there is only chaos.”