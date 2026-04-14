Trinidad: Woman released after killing husband, cites self-defense; no charges filed

The woman said she acted in self-defense after hours of alleged abuse, and no charges have been filed pending further investigation.

Trinidad and Tobago: A 45-year-old woman named Verona Ghany was freed by the authorities of the San Fernando Police Station on Sunday, 12th April, 2026 stating to the police that she acted in self defence after hours of supposed abuse from the side of her husband. Alongside, no charges have been laid on her by the officials, following the advice from the Director of Public Prosecutions Roger Gaspard.

She walked out of the police station around midday and was accompanied by her attorney Prakash Ramadhar, four days after she surrendered to investigators.

Verona Ghany was arrested for killing her husband, a 37 year old businessman named Steve Ghany Junior. The incident occurred at their Vistabella home on Alexander Street on Wednesday morning, 8th April, 2026. Ghany had shot her husband dead and that had caused her detention.

According to the police reports, the police officers responded to the incident immediately after 9:00 am to a shooting in progress call from the E999 Command Centre. At the area where the incident occurred the police found Ghany, who said in her defence that she acted in that way to protect herself from the prolonged violent ordeal.

As per the investigation it was found that the incident was followed by an argument over alleged infidelity after Ghany’s husband returned home around 2:30 am.

As mentioned by the police, Ghany asserted that the violence continued till 8:30 in the morning. During this time her husband lost his control and he supposedly fired a shot at Ghany but missed. She informed officers that after this incident, she took another licensed firearm from her home and used that to fire multiple shots at her husband which resulted in his death.

At the crime scene the police officials retrieved two licensed pistols which included a Glock 19 and a Sig Sauer. Along with these 2 firearms, multiple spent 9mm shells were found.

Her attorney said that she was looking forward to meeting her two daughters. He also said that she had been released pending further investigation with no tribunal intervention.