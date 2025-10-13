St Kitts officially breaks ground for Symbol of Love Monument and Museum Project

The groundbreaking ceremony was led by key officials, marking the start of a project designed to honor heritage, unity, and love.

The Government of St Kitts and Nevis has officially broken ground on the Symbol of Love Monument and Museum Project, a landmark tourism initiative that will transform the island’s southwest coastline overlooking the Caribbean Sea. The development aims to boost the tourism sector, create employment opportunities, and position St Kitts and Nevis as one of the Caribbean’s most attractive wedding and cultural destinations.

The groundbreaking ceremony was led by Prime Minister Dr Terrance Drew, joined by Foreign Minister Dr Denzil Douglas, Minister of Tourism Marsha Henderson and other dignitaries. The project, envisioned as a tribute to heritage, unity and love, will celebrate the nation’s rich history while attracting visitors from around the world.

Prime Minister Dr Terrance Drew stated that the groundbreaking marks the beginning of a new chapter on the treasured site. He added that the site has been silent for over two decades, and the new project “ends the silence” and will provide the Caribbean tourism experience of the highest standards.

The project will feature a botanical garden with water features, restaurants, coffee shops offering comfort and enjoyment with the breathtaking views of the Caribbean sea. It will have a Caribbean history museum to tell our regional story, and an international commonwealth museum to tell stories of the world. It will have stores and souvenir shops, and we will have a jetty to expand access from the sea, said the Prime Minister Dr. Terrance Drew.

The USD 30 million project will provide entrepreneurial opportunities in St. Kitts. He further added that the design will incorporate the history of Fort Thomas and further celebrate it through the museum, allowing students to learn more about St. Kitts and Nevis, and the region.

Prime Minister Dr Terrance Drew further stated that the project aligns with country’s goal of “Venture Deeper, an invitation for every visitor to explore St. Kitts and Nevis. He further added that an archaeologist will oversee the project, assisting in preserving any artifacts of cultural and historic significance."

Harvey Sangha- the Director of ABL Holdings the company that is developing the project said that the Symbol of Love Monument and Museum Project will feature two dedicated museums one showcasing the heritage and history of St Kitts and another highlighting an international Commonwealth experience. The site will also include restaurants, souvenir shops, and public spaces, creating a vibrant hub for visitors and residents alike.

This project will redefine tourism in St Kitts and Nevis, paving the way for the Federation to become a premier wedding and cultural destination. It will create meaningful employment, stimulate local enterprises, and establish Fort Thomas as the centrepiece of the Caribbean’s cultural and economic landscape, added Harvey Sangha.

He further added that the development phase is expected to generate hundreds of jobs and additional long-term opportunities in hospitality, retail and event management. It will also support local artisans and suppliers, ensuring that the benefits extend throughout the community.

Sangha further emphasised that the Symbol of Love Monument and Museum Project will respect and celebrate the island’s cultural heritage. The development will stand as a reminder of the Federation’s enduring values of love, unity, and progress while anchoring St Kitts and Nevis as a modern destination with deep historical roots.

As the name suggests, once completed the project has the potential to make St. Kitts a premier wedding destination, benefiting not only hotels but also local event planners.