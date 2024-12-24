Eiffel Tower Fire: Authorities evacuate 12,000 visitors, netizens call It Fake

According to reports, the Eiffel Tower Fire took place as the elevator shaft between the first and second floors of the tower experienced a short circuit.

A fire erupted in Eiffel Tower on Tuesday afternoon, prompting the authorities to evacuate 12,000 visitors, however social media users have called it a ‘Hoax’.

According to reports, the Eiffel Tower Fire took place as the elevator shaft between the first and second floors of the tower experienced a short circuit.

Firefighters immediately responded to the site, where they handled the situation and implemented all the safety measures.

As the information circulating on the social media of the alleged fire, netizens expressed concern over the genuineness of the news as many called it a ‘Hoax’.

A user on social media said, “I just took my post down since I was getting harassed. From what it’s sounds like it’s not a hoax.”

Another user said, “smells like a hoax. There is a major fire this morning across from Gare Saint-Lazare. Wonder if that inspired this story.”

However, another user on social media said that he was nearby and didn’t saw any smoke,” Heu what is funny is that I live nearby and there's no fire. The fire is at Gare Saint Lazare not the Eiffel tower.”

Gael Le Corre said that she lives just nearby to the tourist attraction, and called the information fake, “Fake i live in Paris exactly 30mn from the Tower and there's nothing happening stop lying.”

It is to be noted that there is no official statement from the authorities yet on the incident marking its authenticity.

However, reports reveal that the fire in Eiffel tower occurred to a small extent as just a short circuit on the power rail between the first and second floors took place. This did not cause any danger to the tourists, but evacuations were made due to safety concerns.

Moreover, the Eiffel Tower is a metal structure, which further makes it less likely to catch fire and causes widespread damage.

The Eiffel Tower is one of the most visited sites in Paris and is often regarded as the center of attraction for the city of love. The tourist site was also shut down for a while due to the incident as the authorities implemented all the safety measures.