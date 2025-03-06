Dominican Dr Becky Jno-Baptiste launches debut horror novel ‘The Haunting at Mountain Lodge’

The author shared the information on her social media and highlighted that the launch event will take place at the University of West Indies Global Campus located in Elmshall Road in Roseau.

Written by Anglina Byron

2025-03-06 14:03:53

The Haunting at Mountain Lodge

Dominica: Anaesthesiologist and Intensivist, Dr. Becky Jno-Baptiste is set to unveil her first novel on 13 March at 7:00 PM. The novel will be based on horror theme and is titled as ‘The Haunting at Mountain Lodge’, with pen name Rebecca Lynn.  

Present at the event, Becky will read a part of her novel to the audience, who will then have the opportunity to purchase the copies.  

The eBook version of ‘The Haunting at Mountain Lodge’ will also be released on the same day on Amazon. The novel as detailed by the author will have characters from Dominican Folklores alongside other narratives of the ‘neg mawon’ or runaway slaves.  

The book details the natural environment, and marginalized individuals within the society who are being exploited over different reasons. Anyone could attend the event and be part of Becky’s journey as an author. The publication of this novel is handled by the River Ridge Press in Dominica.  

Notably, as soon as Becky announced the launch of this novel, she has been receiving immense appreciation and is being lauded for her new venture. Specifically, the editor of her novel Kristine Simelda praised the novel as she stated, “As her editor and publisher, I am so proud of Becky for writing such an amazing debut novel. Congratulations!” 

Congratulations Becky, you did well. This is just the beginning to a very rewarding journey my friend,” wrote Cleona Peters on Facebook.  

Alexi Mariano Green another user wrote, “Becky in tings man! Congratulations I will certainly purchase a copy. Hope there will be an ebook version.” 

Becky’s journey as a doctor has been fruitful to her, and her passion of writing seems to bloom even stronger with this new launch and beginnings in her life. She has lived in Trinidad, Jamaica and Saint Lucia. She is also the past president of Rotary Club of Gros Islet Saint Lucia. She is also the member of Rotary Club of Dominica. 

