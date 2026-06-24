St Kitts Music Festival 2026 set for June 25-27 in Basseterre

St. Kitts and Nevis: The St. Kitts Music Festival 2026 will take place at the Warner Park Stadium located in downtown Basseterre from June 25-27. It is a 3-day major concert series held in St. Kitts under the theme ‘Where Music Meets Paradise’ and one of the biggest annual entertainment festivals of the Caribbean which was launched in 1966.

The festival is known for its diverse upbeat lineup featuring reggae, soca, dancehall, R&B, pop, jazz, and Afrobeats artists on the same stage. This year’s lineup is special as it features a blend of major top-listers and crowd favourites such as Fantasia, Beres Hammond, Machel Montano, Mavado, Tarrus Riley, and Steel Pulse. Past performers have included Lionel Richie, Sean Paul, Jennifer Hudson, Burna Boy, and Machel Montano.

The festival week is built around the island’s ‘Summer of Fun in the Federation’ campaign, which surrounds the main concert nights as the centre of attraction while a number of fringe events follow. This includes a long list of beach parties, boat rides, culinary showcases, catamaran excursions and dance parties along with many other cultural immersions. It is best to follow the official pages of the event to take note of the other experiences offered at the island during the festival week.

Tickets are available on the official website of St. Kitts Music Festival “stkittsmusicfestival.com” and can be booked online. These are priced at XCD 175 (USD 65) for general admission and XCD 675 (USD 250) for VIP experience based on per-day access. There is also a VVIP facility of White Sands Lounge which costs XCD 675 (USD 250) for a multi-day access from Thursday-Sunday.

The nearest airport to the venue is the Robert L. Bradshaw International Airport (SKB) which is approximately 10 minutes from Basseterre from where the visitors can take a short taxi ride to reach the venue. Attendees already have access to the official lineup of the festival for all the 3 days which makes them aware of what they can expect at the event.

Other necessary arrangements have also been duly made in check and updates regarding the same are uploaded regularly through various social handles of the festival. These include parking and traffic management details, vendors list and ticket outlets etc.

St. Kitts Tourism Authority recently took to Facebook to share that the island “is ready to welcome all visitors and returning nationals to one of the Caribbean's most iconic music festivals.” Last Friday, SCASPA staff came together for an evening of friendly competition and great camaraderie at the Staff Social Music Festival Warm-Up Edition to connect and unwind ahead of the St. Kitts Music Festival season. The authority expressed gratitude, “Thank you to everyone who participated and helped make the event a memorable success.”