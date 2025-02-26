European Commission Chief Ursula von der Leyen lauds CARICOM's commitment to combat climate change

Speaking during the opening ceremony at Sir Lloyd Erskine Sandiford Centre at the Barbadian capital on February 19, von der Leyen said CARICOM must be recognized as the strongest voice in many fights.

The European Commission (EC) has lauded the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) for its commitment to fighting the challenge of climate change and reducing its impact on the member countries. The president of the commission, Ursula von der Leyen, recently commended the bloc at its 48th Regular Meeting of the Conference of Heads of Government in Barbados which happened between February 19 and 21, 2025.

Speaking during the opening ceremony at Sir Lloyd Erskine Sandiford Centre at the Barbadian capital on February 19, von der Leyen said CARICOM must be recognized as the strongest voice in many fights.

European Commission chief responds to Grenada PM on slavery

“You have constantly and consistently called for a just peace – not only in Ukraine but also in the Middle East, in Sudan, in Haiti. And yes, honourable Dickon Mitchell, slavery is a crime against humanity. The dignity and the universal rights of every single human being is untouchable and must be defended by all means. You always stood unwaveringly on the side of Human Rights,” she said addressing an audience that includes, besides several Caribbean leaders, the secretary-general of the United Nations, Antonio Guterres.

Von der Leyen’s response to Mitchell, the prime minister of Grenada and the former chair of CARICOM, came after the latter spoke about reparations against trans-Atlantic slavery and enslavement of the African people, something that CARICOM works on to undo historical wrongs.

He publicly challenged the EC president to seek an “appropriate apology” and financial compensation for the former European colonial power’s history of facilitating the slave trade.

During his speech, the Grenadian leader said while directly addressing von der Leyen, “I don’t mean to be impolite, but I’ll say this to you: The issue of reparations for the transatlantic slavery and the enslavement of African peoples and black bodies is an issue we will take up with you,” Mitchell said, addressing von der Leyen directly.

Several European nations engaged in trafficking millions of Africans across the Atlantic between the 16th and 19th centuries.

‘Let’s look for mutual interests’

Inviting the CARICOM nations to look for mutual interests and work together with Europe, von der Leyen said the two regions have several common interests. In this space, she emphasised decarbonisation and the protection of nature.

“Europe understands how the fight against climate change is paramount to Caribbean states, because it is intrinsically linked to your very existence. We understand how fundamental it is for small islands to have a front seat at the table where you can be the strong voice you deserve to be for this cause,” the EC chief said.

Appeal to speed up transition to climate neutrality

Asserting that climate is a universal issue, von der Leyen said all continents will have to speed up the transition to climate neutrality. She said everyone on Planet Earth would have to deal with the growing burden of climate change and that its impact is impossible to ignore.

“Hurricanes in the US and the Caribbean. The clock is ticking. And yes, we are one planet. Climate change must still be on top of the global agenda. And its impact on development should be at the same level of priority,” she said.

Von der Leyen highlighted the European Union’s (EU) commitment to supporting Caribbean partners in fighting climate change and its devastating impact on the islands. As a top climate finance provider, the EU is determined to work in tandem on innovative financing, while boosting private sector investments.

The EC is the EU’s executive arm.