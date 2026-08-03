Dominica wins Boys’ and Girls’ Basketball Titles at Windward Islands School Games 2026

Both Dominican teams were coached by Yannick Regis, who guided the boys’ and girls’ squads to basketball championship victories at the 2026 Windward Islands School Games in Saint Lucia.

Dominica secured both the boys’ and girls’ basketball championship titles at the 2026 Windward Islands School Games (WISG) in Saint Lucia. Both the teams were guided to victory by coach Yannick Regis.

The Dominica Sports Division highlighted this achievement and congratulated coach Regis for leading both the teams to championship success at the regional school tournament.

Adenueur Douglas assisted Regis during the competition. The Sports Division also praised the coaching staff for their commitment to the young athletes and for their contribution to Dominica’s success at the Games.

Dominica was represented by a 62-member student-athlete team at the 2026 WISG and this success has contributed to the country’s standing at the Games.

The 2026 WISG brought together young athletes from across the Windward Islands to compete in various games. Saint Lucia hosted this year’s Games, which were conducted from late July to early August.

Regis has wider involvement in the youth development and the sport in Dominica and this success has added to his position in Dominica’s athletic industry. He is the Vice President of the Dominica Amateur Basketball Association and has been involved in coaching national youth teams.

Regis was also elected as the President of the National Youth Council of Dominica in May 2026. He served as the president for the term 2026-2028 and added a youth development role to his work in basketball.

He has been a part of the national youth basketball programmes, including the under-17 and under-23 3x3 teams.

This latest achievement has therefore marked another success in Regis’ coaching career. And gave Dominica two championship titles in the basketball competitions at the 2026 Windward Islands School Games.

The Dominica Sports Division said that the country is proud of Regis and the team’s victory and praised them for their hard work that helped them achieve this milestone.