Belize: Edward P. Yorke High School introduces relaxed dress code due to cooler weather

Edward P Yorke High School of Belize City introduced a new uniform rule for the students. Now students are allowed to wear casuals to attend classes. The information about the change of dress code was shared via a flyer to parents and guardians on Monday 2 February by the school authority.

Due to cooler weather conditions in Belize city, the school has announced a clear dress code which also covers school regulations in discipline and decorum to maintain an appropriate classroom environment. The flyer which has been shared by the authorities on their social media handle. This flyer clearly mentions the items of clothing which the students are prohibited from wearing:

Pajamas

Sweat pants

Blankets

Crocs

Fluffy slippers

Edward P Yorke High School administration reminded the parents that the initiative is meant to give students a break from the official school uniform while maintaining the standards of discipline and decorum of the school.

Notably, announcements by the Meteorologists forecast towards the cooler temperature for the next few days in Belize City, may influence the students clothing choices. Also administration suggests families to plan the children's outfits in a way that it covers both comfortable and respectful of school guidelines.

Additionally, modifying school uniforms' code sparked excitement among the students and they saw an opportunity to express their individuality while sticking to school rules

To ensure the smooth run of the school during the time period of cool weather caused by the Arctic winds coming from the direction of the United States. Teachers and staff will be in charge of monitoring the students. From February 3, a new dress code came into force for the students of Edward Percival Yorke High School.