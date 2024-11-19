Grenada launches BRISP program to provide income support to residents

This program is designed to facilitate those who lost their businesses during Hurricane Beryl.

Grenada: The Beryl Relief Income Support Program (BRISP) has been officially launched in Grenada by the Ministry of Social and Community Development, in partnership with the UN World Food Program.

This program is designed to facilitate those who lost their businesses during Hurricane Beryl. According to the authorities, the program will aim to create a more secure and stronger tri-island state ensuring economic stability across families and communities.

The Minister for Social and Community Development, Housing, and Gender Affairs, Gloria Thomas speaking at the official launch ceremony of the BRISP program, stated that it is more than a financial safety net.

“It is an investment in the dignity, security, and well-being of our people,” she highlighted.

She added that the authorities are putting every effort in place to provide those affected by Beryl to receive adequate support and to ensure that no one is left behind.

“This program is one of the government's most comprehensive social protection efforts to date, and it reflects our commitment to empowering our communities, reducing inequalities, and building resilience in the face of adversities,” Minister Gloria Thomas added.

The government is accepting applications at special centers designed for the purpose. The applications have begun for Carriacou and Petite Martinique, while the applications for other parishes will take place on different dates.

HOW TO APPLY FOR THE BRISP PROGRAM?

Under the BRISP program, the residents whose source of income was associated with the areas affected by Hurricane Beryl are eligible to apply. These include Carriacou, Petite Martinique, St John, St Andrews, St Patrick and St Mark.

The applicant should also be the main income earner of the household, and only one person per household needs to be physically present at the application center. The applicants who are unable to submit a physical application should contact the authorities through their registered contact numbers.

While visiting the application centers, the applicant needs to carry their official ID proof, without which the applications will not be entertained.

The approval of the applications solely depends upon the authorities and the Ministry will contact the applicant upon approval by the Ministry.

The authorities have also issued strict guidelines for applications stating that no application will be entertained following the deadline. The centres will also remain closed on weekends, public holidays, or after 4:00 pm.

CENTRES FOR APPLICATION OF BRISP PROGRAM

The applications for Carriacou and Petite Martinique can be made at six dedicated centers planned by the authorities which are listed below. All the applications at the following centers will only be entertained from 18th November 2024 to 29th November 2024.

Bogles - Multi-purpose center / pre-primary school (upstairs)

Hillsborough - Ariza Credit Union

Lauriston - Mini Stadium

Mt. Pleasant - Medical Station

Petite Martinique - Sanchez hard Court / ICT Center

Windward - Sunrise Disco Open Hall

Other centres in different Parishes are listed below along with their deadlines.

Saint Mark, from 5 to 13 December 2024

Non-Pariel – Pre-primary School (upstairs)

Victoria Child Development Center (upstairs

Saint Patrick, from 18 November to 10 December 2024

Hermitage - Heavenly Hermitage S.D.A. Church

Mt. Craven-Human Resource Development Center

River Sallee - Community Center

Rose Hill Human Resource

Development Center

Union Samaritan S.D.A. Church

Saint John, from 18 November to 4 December 2024

Black Bay Community Center

Clozier Community Center

Saint Andrew, from 16 to 22 December 2024 and from 2 to 18 January 2025