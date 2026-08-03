Dominica to begin Pointe Ronde Bridge rehabilitation following EC$898,000 Contract

A site visit on August 4 will mark the start of the rehabilitation project, with construction set to begin shortly after under an EC$898,000 contract awarded to CR5 Limited.

Dominica: Rehabilitation works on the Pointe Ronde Bridge is expected to begin soon after a site visit scheduled for Tuesday, August 4, 2026. The work is now going to start after the EC$898,000 contract with CR5 Limited was signed in June 2026.

According to a public announcement the contract for the rehabilitation of the bridge was signed during the previous year in June. The project aims to improve the safety, reliability and efficiency of the transportation network for residents, businesses, visitors and other road users.

A site visit has been scheduled for August 4 as preparations for the project are already finalized. Construction will commence after the site visit on Tuesday.

The government is continuously investing in modern, resilient and reliable infrastructure and this project is a part of these wider ongoing development efforts.

Once the project is completed, it will improve the public safety and strengthen connectivity in the area. The authorities said that the completed project will provide more efficient transportation for people who use the route. The beneficiaries of this project include the residents, businesses, visitors, and other road users.

The authorities acknowledged that they could face challenges during the construction period. They said that they will ensure to minimize disruptions once the work starts. They requested the public for cooperation, patience, and understanding throughout the project.

The rehabilitation of the Pointe Ronde Bridge is signed under the contractorship of CR5 Limited in a contract valued at EC$898,000.

The completion date for the project is not yet disclosed. A plan for the construction work or the individual repairs and construction activities that will be undertaken as part of the project is also not specified.

The upcoming site visit will therefore mark an important step towards the start of physical works on the bridge. After the contracting process was completed in June, this will mark another major milestone in the project work.

The project is expected to improve infrastructure resilience while supporting safer and more reliable movement for people and vehicles using the area.

As the construction work will start after the site visit on August 4, the people are being advised to cooperate with any measures that will be introduced to facilitate the works. The authorities are aiming to reduce disruptions during the rehabilitation.

The authorities also thanked the people of Dominica for their support as the preparations for the project were finalized and construction was set to get underway.