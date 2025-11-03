St Kitts and Nevis to donate US$100,000 to Jamaica for recovery from Hurricane Melissa

Prime Minister Dr Terrance Drew said the donation reflects St Kitts and Nevis’ solidarity with Jamaica as it recovers from the devastation caused by Hurricane Melissa.

St Kitts and Nevis: The government of St Kitts and Nevis will donate USD100,000 to Jamaica to support their recovery efforts after the passage of Hurricane Melissa. Prime Minister Dr Terrance Drew said that the administration has talked to JAMKIT and Honorary Consul for monetary assistance to the country.

While calling it necessary, PM Terrance Drew added, “We are one people and we stand with Jamaica.” He said that this is the time to stand in solidarity and unity to support the countries and people who were affected by Hurricane Melissa.

Jamaica was battered by Category 5 Hurricane Melissa on October 29, 2025 when it made landfall with a sustained wind speed of 185 mph and heavy rainfall. Due to this, around 19 people have lost their lives and St Elizabeth suffered severe destruction due to the natural disaster.

However, the cleanup efforts have begun in Jamaica as over 500,000 residents are still without electricity due to the destruction in the power houses and polls got uprooted. The parish of St Elizabeth is completely underwater which caused significant damage to essential buildings such as hospitals and police stations.

The government of Jamaica is working hard to restore power and communication services as emergency responders are on the ground helping those in need. The hurricane brought torrential rains and damaging winds that have caused deaths, leaving people without power and leaving fields scattered with debris.

Due to Hurricane Melissa, over 60 people have died in the Caribbean as destruction has also taken place in the countries including Haiti and the Dominican Republic. It has shattered the roof, tore off walls and left debris across the property of St. Elizabeth Technical High School in Santa Cruz, Jamaica.

Despite the destruction, the citizens who suffered immense loss are expressing deep gratitude for life as they begin to make sense of their new reality.