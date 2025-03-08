Kamla Persad-Bissessar calls for enhanced security at Religious Sites during Ramadan celebrations

Opposition Leader added that the Muslim community begins observation of the Holy Month Ramadan and considering the current state of emergency across the country the citizens are in a constant threat of terror.

Trinidad and Tobago: Kamla Persad Bissessar, Opposition leader of Trinidad and Tobago has voiced the need to increase the patrolling for religious places such as churches and mosques, aiming to enhance security for the worshippers. She said that the unprecedented crime and violence wave last year has raised security concerns across the country.

Opposition Leader added that the Muslim community begins the observation of the Holy Month of Ramadan and considering the current state of emergency across the country the citizens are in a constant threat of terror. The political leader suggested that patrolling and police presence should be increased during this period especially near the religious places so that the citizens should celebrate this religious occasion without any fear.

The leader notably made a statement during the occasion of Ramadan where she emphasized specifically on the mass gatherings and celebration that takes place during the religious occasion including prayer and Iftar (A fast breaking meal eaten after sunset during Ramadan).

Kamla Persad before advocating for the Muslim community of Trinidad and Tobago addressed them with the greetings of Assalam-u-Alaikum and Ramadan Kareem, igniting a sense of unity among the citizens. She further added that, “My Muslim Brothers and Sisters, as you embark on your powerful spiritual journey, may Allah’s protection always be with you during this sacred month and beyond.”

While addressing the Muslim community, the leader of opposition specifically mentioned the immense discipline that the Muslims follow during this period including practicing, self-discipline, personal sacrifice and immense fasting during the month, which they perform to fulfil one of the five pillars of Islam.

She stated that such devotion by Muslims of the country is being historically enriched the nation and hence ‘Peace’ and historically enriched should be served to them during this special occasion.

Notably, the state of emergency in Trinidad and Tobago, was implemented in December to curb deadly, gun related crime and brutal killings, which had plagued the nation over time.