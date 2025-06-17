CPL 2025: Caribbean Airlines adds extra flights to Antigua

Caribbean Airlines gears up for CPL 2025 with added flights to Antigua, ensuring fans can travel with ease for the cricket action.

In celebration of the upcoming Caribbean Premier League, Caribbean Airlines has announced additional flights to Antigua for fans to catch up the excitement and thrill of the CPL matches at the Sir Vivian Richard Stadium in Antigua. This initiative is the part of the Caribbean Airlines’ Welcome Home initiative, which is planned to bring together the Caribbean region through sports, culture and other events.

As per the announcement made by the airline two round trip routes have been rolled out one for August 16th and other for August 23rd. These flights will connect Toronto, Antigua, and Trinidad route for the upcoming CPL 2025.

Additional Flight Schedule

Saturday, 16 August

Toronto to Antigua – Flight BW629 departs at 12:05 AM, arrives at 5:05 AM

Antigua to Trinidad – Flight BW629 departs at 6:05 AM, arrives at 7:30 AM

Saturday, 23 August

Trinidad to Antigua – Flight BW628 departs at 2:50 PM, arrives at 4:15 PM

Antigua to Toronto – Flight BW628 departs at 5:15 PM, arrives at 10:25 PM

These flights will significantly help fans who wish to travel to the island during the time of CPL and attend the celebration of cricket. There is total 4 matches scheduled to take place between these dates in Antigua.

The matches that will take place in Antigua’s Sir Vivian Richard Stadium includes;

Aug 17, 2025 – Antigua & Barbuda Falcons vs Barbados Royals at 4:30 AM

Aug 18, 2025 – Antigua & Barbuda Falcons vs St Lucia Kings at 4:30 AM

Aug 21, 2025 – Antigua & Barbuda Falcons vs Trinbago Knight Riders at 4:30 AM

Aug 23, 2025 – Antigua & Barbuda Falcons vs Guyana Amazon Warriors at 4:30 AM

Aug 24, 2025 – Antigua & Barbuda Falcons vs St Kitts & Nevis Patriots at 8:30 PM

The airlines have urged fans to book flights as early as possible as the seats are expected to fill fast due to high demands, especially during the tournament season. The tickets for these flights could be booked online through Caribbean Airlines official website or through the airport.