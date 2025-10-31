Around 72% of Jamaica is left without power after Hurricane Melissa : PM Andrew Holness

PM Andrew Holness confirmed that 72% of Jamaica is without power following extensive damage from Hurricane Melissa.

Jamaica is operating with a very limited electricity supply due to damaged generation units and transmission lines from Hurricane Melissa. Due to this, over 490,000 customers which is 72% of the country are without power.

In addition to that, only parts of Kingston, St. Andrew, St. Catherine, and St. Thomas currently have electricity.

Eight major hospitals, including those in Kingston, St. Andrew, and Spanish Town, have regained power, along with Norman Manley International Airport, while 13 additional health clinics are being prioritized for restoration.

Minister Daryl Vaz detailed that several parishes, including Clarendon, Hanover, St. Elizabeth, St. Ann, Trelawny, and Westmoreland, remain completely without electricity, and others such as St. Catherine, St. James, and St. Mary have tens of thousands still affected.

He noted that all public Wi-Fi hubs and community hotspots in the western region are down due to hurricane damage, prompting the deployment of Starlink satellite internet and solar-powered hubs to help residents stay connected.

Relief flights have begun arriving at all three international airports, with Norman Manley resuming commercial operations and Montego Bay expected to follow shortly, despite some terminal damage.

Minister Vaz confirmed that JUTC has deployed 175 buses in Kingston, Spanish Town, and Portmore, but rural routes remain inaccessible due to road conditions, and emphasized the need for daily updates on road access to prevent unnecessary travel disruptions.

He also reported that telecommunications infrastructure is showing signs of recovery, with 35 percent of mobile sites operational and urban areas like Kingston and St. Thomas performing better.

PM Andrew Holness encouraged every Jamaican to take a few moments out of their day to pray for those affected by the hurricane. He said, “We understand the deep worry and frustration that so many are feeling right now, and we want to reassure everyone that the government remains fully committed to restoring essential services and supporting families across the island.”