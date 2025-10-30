Hurricane Melissa leaves around 54 dead across the Caribbean

Jamaica has reported around 8 deaths from Hurricane Melissa, including 2 in St Elizabeth, 2 in Black River, and 1 each in St Catherine, Galleon Beach, and Hanover.

Caribbean: Around 54 people have died and over 20 are missing due to Hurricane Melissa in Haiti, Jamaica and Dominican Republic. Due to the extensive flooding, damaging rainfall and heavy thunderstorms, Jamaica faced massive destruction by losing houses, road infrastructure and other services.

As per the updates, around 8 deaths have been reported in Jamaica with 2 deaths in St Elizabeth, 2 in Black River, 1 in St Catherine, 1 in Galleon Beach and 1 in Hanover. In addition to that, there is no report of one location of the death in the country due to the extensive flooding and damaging conditions.

Around 40 deaths have been reported in Haiti which included 25 deaths in Petit-Goave, 3 in Fontamara, 1 in Marigot and around 13 people are still missing. Due to the extensive flooding, 11 locations of the deaths are not responding and reporting in the country.

In the Dominican Republic, around 4 deaths have been reported including 1 in Santo Domingo, while three locations are unknown for now. The two remaining deaths have been reported in Panama from Mirono District.

Hurricane Melissa which was Category 5 made landfall in Jamaica and caused extensive damage across the country. With a maximum sustained winds of 180 mph, St Elizabeth of Jamaica has been washed away with four hospitals having been washed out due to the extensive rainfall.

Now, Melissa was downgraded into Category 2 and due to the damaging winds, flooding rains and dangerous storm that have surged in the Bahamas. Multiple hospitals in Jamaica have been severely damaged. Emergency responders describe the situation as "extremely critical."

According to the reports, several medical centers in Black River, Jamaica, have been destroyed. As Hurricane Melissa slams into the island with devastating force, emergency crews are overwhelmed and medical access is nearly impossible.

Doctors, nurses, and patients are now taking shelter as widespread power outages bring hospital operations to a halt. Flooded roads, fallen trees, broken light poles in the city of Montego Bay, St James is reeling from the wrath of Hurricane Melissa. In St Elizabeth, floodwaters are so high that residents are using boats to reach those in need.

Fallen trees, utility poles, and severe flooding have cut off access to sections of eastern Westmoreland, where four bodies remain unretrieved following the devastation of Hurricane Melissa, Member of Parliament Dayton Campbell reported Wednesday evening.

He reported that one body is in Lower Darliston, two in Lennox Bigwoods, and one in Holly Hill. The parish was devastated by Hurricane Melissa on Tuesday, leaving roads impassable and emergency teams unable to reach the affected areas.

Pamela and June Findlay, residents of Westgreen in St James, recounted their ordeal as Hurricane Melissa swept across Jamaica on Tuesday, October 28. The sisters were rescued from their home by neighbours after floodwaters rose in the area. By Wednesday, with roads in the community coated in mud, the pair began cleaning their home as Jamaicans embarked on recovery efforts.

Extensive damage was reported across sections of St James on Wednesday following the passage of Hurricane Melissa. The Category Five storm left Hanover, Westmoreland, St James, St Ann, Trelawny, and St Elizabeth among the hardest-hit parishes.