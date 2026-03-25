St. Kitts and Nevis set to roll out new Biometric Enrolment Programme for all CBI applicants on April 14

Starting April 14, 2026, all citizens who obtained nationality through the Citizenship Programme must complete biometric enrolment by July 31, 2026, or risk their travel documents becoming invalid.

St. Kitts and Nevis: The Citizenship Unit of St. Kitts and Nevis has officially launched a new “National Biometric Enrolment and Passport Modernisation Programme,” with enrollment opening on April 14, 2026.

Under the initiative, all applicants who obtained citizenship through the Citizenship Programme are required to complete the biometric process within the deadline which is July 31, 2026. Launched through the partnership between the Ministry of National Security and the Citizenship Unit, the programme stated that travel documents issued before April 14 will remain in circulation through a transition period.

Documents that are not upgraded before the deadline will no longer be recognized at international entry points. The enrolment process takes place through the official St. Kitts and Nevis Government Biometric Enrolment Platform. Enrolment through any other platform or third-party provider is strictly prohibited.

The process will be applied to the citizens who obtained Citizenship through the Citizenship Programme. On the other hand, other nationals are not subject to the new requirement.

Steps for Enrolment Process

Enrolment begins with registration on the St. Kitts and Nevis Government Biometric Enrolment Platform, followed by submission of an application and the booking of a physical appointment at one of the designated collection sites.

The appointment itself takes between 15 and 30 minutes. During the session, fingerprints, a digital facial image, and, where applicable, an iris scan are recorded by authorised staff.

Six collection sites will be opened, including the main government office in Basseterre, and consular offices in Ottawa, London, Abu Dhabi, Taipei, and Rabat.

The government has said further locations will be added as the programme scales. All data collected is stored in encrypted systems meeting the standards set by the International Civil Aviation Organisation, with access restricted to personnel with a verified operational need.

Authorised agents will be fully briefed ahead of the launch and provided with comprehensive guidance to support their clients throughout the process.

Fees, Applicability, and Key Guidelines

The enrollment and document issuance fee is USD $2,500 for adults and USD $1,800 for minors. All dependents included under a citizenship programme application must complete enrolment.

Full fee schedules, along with details on any applicable exemptions, will be made available on the official platform ahead of the programme's full launch. It should be noted that this initiative has no bearing on membership status within the scheme — it applies exclusively to the travel document.

This programme does not alter citizenship status in any way. It is, at its core, a passport modernisation initiative aimed at protecting citizens, enhancing the credibility and value of the St. Kitts and Nevis passport, and bringing the country in line with international best practices.

Citizens who acquired their nationality through the St. Kitts and Nevis Citizenship Programme must complete biometric enrolment by July 31, 2026. This requirement extends to all dependents, including children, in line with age-appropriate international standards. Native-born and other categories of citizens are welcome to enroll as well, though they are not bound by the same deadline.

The government has been unequivocal on this point. As Chairman Calvin St. Juste noted, the programme is not a revocation of citizenship, citizenship remains entirely unaffected. This is a modernisation effort consistent with global best practice.

Executive Chairman Calvin St. Juste has framed both developments as part of a coherent, long-term vision. "We are not simply maintaining a programme, we are building something designed to endure," he said, describing the reforms as a reflection of the country's commitment to integrity and its standing as a responsible global partner.

Prime Minister Dr. Terrance Drew echoed this sentiment, asserting that St. Kitts and Nevis does not merely follow international standards, it helps set them. He described the biometric passport initiative as an unequivocal statement to the international community about the passport's security, governance, and global standing.

In his view, the upgrade goes beyond technology, it embodies the country's dedication to transparency, border security, and national reputation, and demonstrates a style of governance defined by ambition, diligence, and principle.