LIAT 2020 to offer 15% off on flights to Caribbean destinations for Christmas

The airline will offer a discount of 15% on the fares of the flights to Grenada under the theme- “The Spice of the life awaits you.”

Caribbean: LIAT 2020 announced 15% off on fares of all flights to its scheduled countries under “Christmas in the Cloud” campaign. The offer started on December 14, 2024, and will run through December 24, 2024, providing a chance to celebrate the festival with Caribbean culture.

The airline will offer a discount of 15% on the fares of the flights to Grenada under the theme- “The Spice of the life awaits you.” The flights from Antigua to Grenada were launched by LIAT 2020 in September 2024 as part of enhancing their footprints in the Caribbean region.

A 15% discount has also been offered on the flights to St Kitts and Nevis during the festive season of Christmas 2024. LIAT 2020 will provide a chance for the travellers to enhance their experience by vising Mount Liamuiga, Brimstone Hill Fortress and other destinations.

The travellers who are seeking to travel to Barbados for Christmas and festive season will receive 15% on the flights of LIAT 2020. Bookings can also be made through CXC centre and it will offer a dream getaway to passengers from across the globe.

LIAT 2020 will also offer a discount of 15% on the fares of the flights to Dominica under the theme- “Nature’s Best Kept Secret.” The island is known for its natural rainforests and lush green rainforests to the travellers from across the globe.

Passengers can book their flights in the period between December 14 to 24, 2024 if they are seeking to travel between December 14, 2024, to January 31, 2025.

LIAT 2020 launched its commercial operations in August 2024 and announced new service to these destinations to enhance their footprints in the Caribbean region. It has launched flight services from Antigua and Barbuda to several Caribbean destinations including St Kitts and Nevis, Grenada, Dominica, and Trinidad.

Earlier, LIAT launched its services to Tortola to enhance its reach within the Caribbean.