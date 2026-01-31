St. Kitts and Nevis set to launch mandatory biometrics for Citizenship Programme in first quarter of 2026

The biometric collection process will be mandatory for all new applicants, while existing citizens of St. Kitts and Nevis under the Citizenship Programme must comply within an extended timeframe to ensure a smooth transition.

St. Kitts and Nevis: The mandatory biometric data collection for new and existing citizens of St. Kitts and Nevis through Citizenship Programme is set to be implemented before the end of first quarter of 2026. The Citizenship Unit made the announcement and stated that this is aimed at enhancing the international security standards and best practices.

The biometric collection process will be mandatory for all new applicants entering the programme. As per the guidelines, the people who are citizens of St. Kitts and Nevis through the Citizenship Programme are also required to comply with the new requirements within an extended timeframe. It is aimed at ensuring a smooth transition of the application in the unit.

Calvin St. Juste, Executive Chairman of the Citizenship Unit added that the biometric initiative is aimed at maintaining the integrity and reputation of St. Kitts and Nevis as a responsible global partner.

"By implementing these enhanced security measures, we are ensuring that we meet the highest international standards while contributing meaningfully to global border security efforts."

Notably, the mandatory requirements will be applied only to those individuals who have obtained citizenship through the programme. It will not be applied to the native-born nationals of St. Kitts and Nevis. Additional details related to the timeline and process for existing citizens will be communicated in the coming weeks.

The unit added that the main aim of the step is to enhance global border security and the integrity of the Citizenship Programme. The step will ensure that St. Kitts and Nevis travel documents incorporate biometric identifiers that meet international civil aviation and security standards.

The move will shed light on the proactive approach of St. Kitts and Nevis towards evolving security challenges. The unit added that the step will also maintain the prestige and global acceptance of its citizenship programme.

The Citizenship Unit will also provide proper guidance and support to all applicants and existing citizens about the implementation process and other things.