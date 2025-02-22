PM Terrance Drew participates in series of diplomatic meetings at 48th CARICOM Conference

St Kitts and Nevis: Prime Minister Dr Terrance Drew participated in a series of meetings and diplomatic interactions on the margins of the 48th CARICOM meeting of the heads of the government in Barbados. He took the chance to extend the collaborative approach with other nations and discuss several pressing issues of the growth and political landscape.

Firstly, he had a productive engagement with Adel bin Ahmed Al-Jubeir, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs of Saudi Arabia. He shed light on several matters of concerns aiming to enhance their global partnerships and other key development initiatives. He reaffirmed his commitment to enhancing their collaborations on several sectors such as business and other trade.

He also expressed deep appreciation for the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and said that their assistance in funding critical developmental projects. He said that their support helped St Kitts and Nevis made significant impact on the energy sector, aiming to make strides in the advancement of the electricity infrastructure and geothermal energy.

Secondly, he also talked with President of the African Export Import Bank- Afreximbank, Dr Benedict Okechukwu Oramah and shed light on their commitment to enhance collaboration between Africa and the Caribbean.

He expressed delight and noted that they continue to enhance their efforts in reconnecting Africa with the diaspora. PM Drew asserted that they would collaborate to invest in the Caribbean, aiming to foster collaboration and other partnerships.

PM Terrance Drew also extended greetings to the President upon his retirement and hoped for the success in the Caribbean region. He added, “He announced his upcoming retirement, and we extend our best wishes to him. We also look forward to his successor continuing the bank’s great work in the Caribbean.”

Prime Minister Dr Drew participated in the 48th CARICOM Meeting under the theme- “Strength in Unity: Forging Caribbean Resilience, Inclusive Growth, and Sustainable Development.” The discussion put focus on several range of issues that are significant for enhanced economic policies and climate actions.