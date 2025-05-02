Hindu temples vandalised across Guyana amid protests over Adrianna Younge’s case

Guyana is experiencing severe religious turmoil after the death of 11-year-old Adrianna Younge, with locals pointing fingers towards Hinduism. Several Hindu religious places across the nation have faced the tensions of the protests with acts of vandalism and robbery. The Ethnic Relations Commission (ERC), in response to the alleged incident, has urged all the citizens to remain peaceful, while clarifying the involvement of Hinduism or related practices in the case.

Reportedly, the Sanatan Omkar Mandir in Tuschen was recently targeted in the act of vandalism, where a statue of a Hindu Goddess was destroyed, and the donation box was stolen. Apart from the Sanatan Omkar Mandir, several other temples including Vishnu Mandir in Berbice and Patentia Mandir in Demerara faced similar incidents where sacred idols were destroyed, things were stolen or the statues were set on fire.

ERC’s expresses concern over religious violence

In response to the rising unrest and the heightening religious tensions, the ERC expressed a deep concern and emphasized that such acts threaten the spirit of unity in Guyana. In response to the alleged incidents, the ERC also called out the Guyana Police Force to take strict action and investigate to bring justice to Adrianna.

ERC clarifies involvement of Hinduism in Adrianna Younge's death

The ERC further clarified the rumours spreading on the internet, related to Adrianna Younge’s death being related to Hindu religious practices. The authorities stated the stories as inaccurate and harmful to the religious unity of Guyana. ERC backed its claims by citing the association of Hinduism to sacred texts like Bhagwat Gita, where righteousness, non-violence, and peace are promoted.

Nationwide protests erupt after Adrianna Younge’s death

Notably, Adrianna Younge’s death has sparked nationwide protests, unrest and violence, as the family and protestors accused the authorities of not conducting a proper investigation and mishandling the situation. A discrepancy was found in police investigations, as they earlier reported of Adrianna being kidnapped out of the Double Day hotel, but she was later found drowned in the hotel’s pool, where an investigation was already conducted. This led to widespread protests including setting the hotel on fire along with the hotel owner’s residence.

Hotel Owner involved in Adrianna Younge’s death: Netizens question

Guyanese are demanding justice and clarification on the incident citing that the hotel owners are involved in suspicious acts, with many claiming that they tend to perform black magic. The owner of the Double Day hotel, Bhoj Narine Bhola is a Hindu by religion, and he has also been accused of involvement in a similar incident which took place in his hotel years ago. While the hotel owner is accused of involvement no evidence or theory is there to support such claims.