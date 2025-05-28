GPF releases final autopsy report on Adrianna Younge after body sent to US, Sparks Outrage

Adrianna Younge's autopsy in US is yet to be done, and residents across Guyana are eagerly awaiting the results from the same in an hope to give justice to the young kid.

Guyana: The Guyana Police Force shared the final report on Adrianna Younge’s autopsy, soon after her body was sent to USA for a second independent autopsy. The timing of this release has triggered a wave of public outrage, with many Guyanese questioning the motives behind the sudden disclosure demanding transparency.

According to the final report shared by the authorities, it was outlined that the 11-year-old kid died out of drowning in the swimming pool at Double Day Hotel in Tuschen, Guyana. The RGPF issued a statement on their official Facebook page emphasizing all the key findings from Adrianna Younge’s autopsy. They confirmed that there were no signs of foul play on the kids' body, and no one is criminally liable.

“The certified findings from the autopsy confirmed that her death was consistent with drowning, and no evidence of trauma, assault, or any other criminal activity was found,” RGPF stated.

The RGPF further affirmed that the key findings in the autopsy align with the earlier findings by a retired Royal Canadian Mounted Police Investigator, Leonard McCoshan who stated that there was no evidence of foul play by persons named or unnamed during the investigation.

While the autopsy was performed almost a month ago over the 11-year-old's body the final report was released just after Younge’s body left Guyana, which has left locals questioning the move and interpreting it as a step to shape public perception before the international results are revealed.

A concerned citizen named Ronald J. Daniels who has been advocating for justice since Adrianna Younge’s death shared a post on social media emphasizing on the issue. He expressed his curiosity towards the police for disclosing the details regarding Adrianna Younge's autopsy after a long duration.

“It is the most curious thing that the pathologists' report is now available at the same time Adrianna's body is flown to the US for further investigation. It is curious that the police now disclose (unless I have missed the earlier revelation) that the Canadian investigator found that there was no foul play in her death and accordingly no one is criminally liable,” he wrote.

The social media user further through his social media post demanded a full disclosure of;

The pathologists' report conducted in Guyana

The Canadian investigator’s findings

The fire report tied to the circumstances of her death

The social media user also shared another post on Facebook, which was then re-shared by Amika Lewis, Adrianna Younge’s aunt and outlined that before changing the government, the people of Guyana should change their mindset.

“I would change our stock of leaders of course. But before I change our leaders, I would urge that the mindset of those of us who put them there should first change. Unless we as a people change our standards and our capacities for substandard leadership, the stock of our leaders would never change for the better,” he wrote.

Adrianna Younge’s US Autopsy Results awaited

While the public outrage heightens over Adrianna Younge’s case the calls for transparency and clarity have been raised by locals. Guyanese are eagerly awaiting the results of the second autopsy which is to be performed over Adrianna Younge in US.

Notably, Adrianna Younge was found dead in mysterious circumstances at the Double Day hotel, which pushed the family to have a second autopsy performed on their daughter, after the initial report outlined her death by ‘Drowning’. The 11-year-old kid was found drowned in the swimming pool soon after the police officials investigated the same area and concluded that she has left the hotel in a car. These findings lead to widespread chaos and protests by the people of Guyana and the family members who set the hotel on fire along with the residence of the hotel owner.