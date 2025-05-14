Dr Denzil Douglas and FM Manalo celebrate 25 years of diplomatic relations at COFCOR

During the meeting, both the Foreign Minister representatives engaged in a meaningful exchange aimed at advancing development and strengthening bilateral ties.

St Kitts and Nevis: Dr Denzil Douglas held a bilateral meeting with Enrique A Manalo, of the Republic of the Philippines during the 28th Meeting of the Council of Foreign and Community Relations (COFCOR) of CARICOM. The meeting was specifically held to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the diplomatic relations between St Kitts and Nevis and the Philippines.

During the meeting held between the representatives of the two nations, they had a meaningful dialogue exchange focusing on development and strengthening the bilateral ties between the two countries. Both the leaders celebrated their friendship and cooperation over the years and aimed for an stronger diplomatic collaboration in the coming years.

As per the information shared, the foreign ministers of both nations discussed the opportunities for growth in various sectors including technology, disaster management, climate resilience and promoting peace and security of the citizens.

Minister Manalo specifically took the meeting as an opportunity to discuss the Philippines’ candidature for a non-permanent seat on the United Nations Security Council for the term 2027-2028. Minister Douglas appreciated and congratulated his counterpart on the achievement and emphasized the importance of principled engagement at the UN and other multilateral institutions.

The meeting concluded on a positive note over a commitment to enhance the relations between the two countries and walk on the path of solidarity, and cooperation. Minister Manalo also shared a post on his official ‘X’ account where he expressed his gratitude towards Dr Denzil Douglas stating that he is honoured to meet him at the COFCOR.

“Honored to meet FM Denzil Llewellyn Douglas on the 25th year of St. Kitts & Nevis diplomatic relations. I conveyed the greetings of President Marcos and confidence in closer ties ahead, in health, disaster & climate resilience & economic cooperation. PM Drew commended the capable Filipino nationals in St. Kitts & Nevis public health system,” he wrote.

Honored to meet 🇰🇳 PM @TerranceDrewSKN & FM Denzil Llewellyn Douglas on the 25th year of 🇵🇭🇰🇳 St. Kitts & Nevis diplomatic relations. I conveyed the greetings of President Marcos and 🇵🇭 confidence in closer ties ahead, in health, disaster & climate resilience & economic… pic.twitter.com/qTFjgz7nL7 — Enrique A. Manalo 🇵🇭 (@SecManalo) May 8, 2025

Apart from meeting the Foreign Minister of St Kitts and Nevis, Minister Manalo also held several different meetings with Ministers across the Caribbean who attended the COFCOR. These include Minister Joseph Andall from Grenada, CARICOM secretariat, Dr Carla Barnet, Jamaica's Foreign Minister Kamina Johnson Smith, Dominica’s Foreign Minister Dr Vince Henderson, Bahamas Foreign Minister Fred Mitchell, and Suriname’s Foreign Minister Albert Ramchand Ramdin.

Honored to be the first 🇵🇭 Foreign Secretary to address the CARICOM Foreign Ministers. The warmth and friendship extended to me at their 28th #COFCOR meeting inspires me to work more closely with CARICOM counterparts in advancing our interests as maritime nations and advocates of… pic.twitter.com/nV5uPaG7ae — Enrique A. Manalo 🇵🇭 (@SecManalo) May 10, 2025

Manalo also expressed his delight in attending the 28th COFCOR meeting and being the first foreign secretary to address the CARICOM Foreign Ministers.