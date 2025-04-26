Two Years of Healthcare Progress in St Kitts and Nevis: A Comprehensive Overview

St Kitts and Nevis has significantly strengthened its healthcare system over the past two years with major upgrades and infrastructure improvements.

Advancement of the JNF General Hospital

The all new JNF General Hospital of St Kitts and Nevis as outlined by the authorities will be a world class facility, high tech equipment's catering to patients. The all-new design of the hospital which is currently under renovation focuses on creating a disaster resilient building with eco-friendly practices in focus.

The all-new hospital will expand to 128 beds, a significant rise from the previous hospital. The hospital will also comprise of several other multi-specialty units to cater better to the patients for different diseases including heart attacks, diabetes, psychiatric issues and more.

As per the information shared by the authorities, the government over time has planned to equip the hospital facility with special maternity units, antenatal postpartum rooms, and ICU beds to increase operational efficiency of the hospital.

Installation of new CT Scan machine

In March 2025, the government officially installed a 128 slice CT scan machine with injector at the JNF General Hospital. The machine designed to diagnose heart diseases, colon diseases, strokes and many other ailments has significantly contributed to the advancements of the healthcare sector of St Kitts and Nevis.

The installed machine marks a major stride as it provides detailed analysis within the human body, helping doctors identify abnormalities in the human body including blood vessel blockages and diagnosis of certain complicated cancers.

Construction of the MRI Unit

Just next to the JNF General Hospital, the government has paved the way for the construction of a specialized MRI building which is going under rapid construction in St Kitts and Nevis. The project was announced by Prime Minister Terrance Drew in August 2022, and it is now expected to be completed by the end of this year.

The Magnetic Resonance Imaging Machine installed in the building will be used to produce detailed images of the organs and structures within the human body.

Construction of another Climate Smart Hospital

The government of St Kitts and Nevis has also been involved in the construction of the all-new climate smart hospital in the twin island federation. The hospital will be built near Ross University in Camps, St Kitts.

The land has been cleared for the hospital facility and the soil has been sent for analysis and testing for the construction of the facility to begin.