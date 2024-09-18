PM Terrance Drew hands over course certificate to RSS Training Graduates

The training was part of the 90-day campaign organized by the government to combat the criminal activities in St Kitts and Nevis.

St Kitts and Nevis: The graduates from the first-ever Reginal Security System (RSS) Training Institute received the certificates of the Junior Leadership Course Level 3 CVQ on Tuesday. The certificates were given by Prime Minister Dr Terrance Drew during the handing-over ceremony at the government headquarters.

The training was part of the 90-day campaign organized by the government to combat the criminal activities in St Kitts and Nevis. The campaign has been adopting strict measures and holistic approach to promote a peaceful environment and enhance the security aspects for the citizens.

During the ceremony, PM Terrance Drew lauded the graduates in the training as the course quipped the leaders with the skills and knowledge necessary for effective supervision. During the course, the attendees learned about new techniques and methods to promote safeguard policies across the country.

The Junior Leadership Course Graduates are assigned to play a significant role in the initiatives against crime with their new skills and strategies.

As part of the 90-day campaign, the issue of crime and violence from all perspectives are being addressed, aiming to create a space where everyone can breathe freely. PM Drew thanked RSS for their continued support to the Federation in their efforts to safeguard the national security.

90-day Campaign

The idea of 90-day campaign against the crime and violence of any form was the brainchild of the government of St Kitts and Nevis. In the rising crime situation, the national consultations and the events under this campaign came into place, aiming to make people aware regarding the secure and peaceful lifestyle.

Launched on September 6, 2024, PM Drew officially launched the campaign in the presence of the representatives from different political parties, sports associations, church and religious institutions, and other community-based organizations.

The 90-day campaign is scheduled to be held with staging of series of activities and the involvement of every sector of society in addressing crime. Through the events, the NGOs and social welfare groups are participating in promoting the non-violent culture and sustainable solutions for the safety of the citizens.

During the Independence Youth Rally, the parade was hosted by the primary and private school students in which they were wearing the colours of the national flag of St Kitts and Nevis. During the parade, the presentations were given by the students and the performers, highlighting the significance of peace and unity and the disadvantages of criminal activities.

The logo and slogan contest was also hosted for the citizens of St Kitts and Nevis in which the portal was opened for the artists. The deadline for the submission of the slogan is September 27, 2024, and the winners will be announced on October 5, 2024.

The slogan and logo contests must be original work and promote the theme of the 90-day campaign of St Kitts and Nevis. The winning entries will be used during the 90-day campaign against Violence and crime and will promote partnership for a more harmonious St Kitts and Nevis through greater community engagement.

Before the campaign, a stakeholder meeting was hosted by the government to enhance interactions between the communities and outline ways of staging the activities in 90 days.