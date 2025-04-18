PM Dr Terrance Drew confirms steady progress on climate smart JNF Hospital

Prime Minister Drew expressed pride in the JNF Hospital's progress, stating it is well on its way.

Prime Minister of St Kitts and Nevis, Dr Terrance Drew in a local radio show on April 15, 2025, said that the construction work for the Climate smart Joseph N France (JNF) General Hospital is moving ahead at a rapid pace with all obstacles and challenges overcome.

Prime Minister Drew further stated that the hospital is well on its way and that he is very proud of its progress. He also added that the project is a heavy undertaking that requires significant resources and also thanked all those who have been involved to move this developmental project forward.

Moreover, when answering questions regarding land issues, PM Dr Terrance Drew claimed that there are no pending matters. He noted that there is no issue regarding land that would obstruct or pause work on the construction of this hospital since the location has already been fully secured.

State-of-the-art facility

The new JNF General Hospital is designed to be an advanced and climate adaptive hospital capable of withstanding Category 5 hurricanes and other extreme weather patterns. This is a core part of the government’s “Sustainable Island State Agenda” which promotes climate innovation and sustainability.

The development of the hospital will serve as the heart of a new “health city” in the West Farm area. The health district will also feature a medical research laboratory alongside a teaching hospital and a medical school. This will work with St Kitts and Nevis’s vision of becoming a healthcare and medical innovation center in the region.

This marks the Administration’s current steps towards enhancing healthcare services for the public while ensuring adequate preparedness for climate change. In the longer term, this is expected to strengthen public health in the Federation, making the country more resilient to changes over the years.