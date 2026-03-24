St. Kitts and Nevis receives first EuroAtlantic Airways charter flight from Lisbon

The flight, operated by a Boeing 767ER, arrived at Robert L. Bradshaw International Airport after an approximately eight-hour journey from Lisbon, Portugal.

St. Kitts and Nevis welcomed its first EuroAtlantic Airways Charter flight, which is set to fly to Abuja, Nigeria, marking a milestone in international air connectivity.

The St. Christopher Air and Sea Ports Authority (SCASPA) received EuroAtlantic Airways Flight 661P (MMZ661P) on Saturday, March 21, 2026. It was a charter flight which made its arrival for the first time into Basseterre, St. Kitts and Nevis from Lisbon, Portugal.

As per the reports, it took approximately 8 hours for the flight to complete its journey from Portugal to St. Kitts and Nevis. The flight landed around 9:35 p.m. at the Robert L. Bradshaw International Airport.

SCASPA posted on its Facebook page mentioning that the flight was being operated by a Boeing 767ER (Extended Range). The arrival of this Charter flight to St. Kitts and Nevis is a breakthrough achievement in strengthening international connectivity. The arrival also highlights the Federation’s growing presence in global aviation.

According to the official sources, the flight departed from Robert Bradshaw International Airport. The flight made its arrival in Abuja, Nigeria at around 9:00 a.m. on Sunday, 22nd March, 2026, according to the St. Kitts time.

Prime Minister Dr. Terrance M. Drew will lead the delegation to participate in the 2nd Annual Afri-Caribbean Investment Summit (AACIS 2026). This delegation will proceed under the theme ‘One Voice, One Vision: Advancing Afri-Caribbean Unity.’

The Prime Minister’s Office commented on Saturday, 21st March, 2026 that Dr. Drew is accompanied by a diverse delegation of citizens and stakeholders. This kind of delegation reflects the Federation’s commitment to engage in a meaningful conversation around the globe in order to create an inclusive environment for many delegates.

Within the purview of the course of the multi day Summit, the participants will engage in high level discussions and keynote addresses. A lot of panel discussions along with bilateral engagements have been scheduled in order to focus on deepening collaboration between Africa and the Caribbean. The main thematic areas include investment facilitation, the creative economy, agriculture and food security, private capital mobilization, trade integration and institutional cooperation.