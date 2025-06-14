Minnesota Lawmaker, Spouse shot dead at home; Suspect on Run

Two Minnesota lawmakers were shot at their home in a politically motivated attack by a suspect posing as a police officer, prompting a statewide investigation.

Investigations have been launched by the police after two Minnesota lawmakers were shot at their home by a man impersonating a police officer, early Saturday morning. This was confirmed by Minnesota Governer Tim Walz through a video message emphasizing the act as a ‘Politically motivated assassination’.

During a press conference the governor also confirmed to the members of media that State Senator John Hoffman and his wife, Yvette was also shot but are ‘out of surgery’ as of now. He further added that the authorities are optimistic that they will survive.

The Minnesota Department of Public Safety has reported that during the investigation process they found a manifesto which also had the names of other state lawmakers. As per the initial reports from the law enforcement officials the incident took place at around 2:00 am.

According to the police officials they immediately reported to Hoffman’s house, where they saw a SUV equipped with lights, which mimicked a squad vehicle. Moments later, they were confronted by a man who then fired at the police, before retreating into the home.

The chief of police, Mark Bruley emphasized that responsive fire attack was performed over the suspect, however he was able to flee the scene and remains on large. The police officials have also urged the locals to stay cautious and avoid any communication with the suspect.

The Public Safety Commissioner, Bob Jacobson expressed his dissatisfaction and said, “Suspect has violated the trust of our uniforms.” he further added, “That betrayal is deeply disturbing to those of us who wear the badge with honour and responsibility.”

Details of suspect involved in Minnesota Lawmakers Shooting

As per the details shared by the police officials, the suspect has been identified as a white man with brown hair, wearing a black body Armor over a blue shirt and blue pants.

President Donald Trump’s statement

The US President, Donald Trump in response to the alleged shooting incident has confirmed that an FBI Investigations have been launched to assess the situation. He further added that Attorney General, Pam Bondi will also be assisting in the investigation.

“Such horrific violence will not be tolerated in the United States of America. God Bless the great people of Minnesota, a truly great place!” the President added.