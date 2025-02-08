St Kitts and Nevis envoy to UN prioritizes youth empowerment and agency at Columbia University Model conference

The event also saw the presence of the St. Kitts and Nevis Ambassador to Taiwan, Donya Francis, and the Minister Counselor at the Permanent Mission of St. Kitts and Nevis to the UN.

The permanent representative of St. Kitts and Nevis to the United Nations, Mutryce Williams, hosted in January 2025 a high-school delegation from Indonesia visiting for the Columbia University Model United Nations Conference and Exposition 2025. During the talks aimed at boosting youth empowerment, she emphasized sustainability, security and the key role young people play in determining the future.

The event also saw the presence of the St. Kitts and Nevis Ambassador to Taiwan, Donya Francis, and the Minister Counselor at the Permanent Mission of St. Kitts and Nevis to the UN.

Permanent Representative asks students to remain curious

During her interactions with the school delegates, Williams outlined the significant role that curiosity and adaptability play in one’s developmental journey and advised the youths not to restrict themselves to academic or professional trajectories.

“Be curious throughout your development, and do not be limited by the school or discipline you choose early on,” Williams, who was appointed as the permanent representative in January 2024, said.

The diplomat then said the role of the UN as a force for good, underscoring its efforts to empower and protect the youth and promote sustainable development and resilience, particularly for women and girls. She also projected the UN as a catalyst for change, facilitating environments where the youth can assert their agency and have a say and influence on significant issues their generation is concerned about.

This goes a long way to promote a network of future leaders who have the capacity to tackle global inequalities.

Williams, who served as senior political advisor to Prime Minister Terrance Drew prior to her stint at the UN, also invited youth from St. Kitts and Nevis to seek model UN opportunities as the programmes contribute in empowering the youth to embrace their agency and leave an impact on key issues affecting the next generation.

Donya Francis shares his perspective

Francis, a former school teacher also shared his perspective from that position, stressing that engaging with students bridges generational and cultural divides and facilitates mutual understanding, cooperation and connectivity among diverse people.

The Columbia University Model United Nations Conference and Exposition is one of the premier high school conferences of its kind. The event sees bright young minds from various countries coming together to speak on challenging discussions related to global diplomacy.