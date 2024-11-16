Darc Browne from St Kitts and Nevis named as masseuse for West Indies test series against Bangladesh

Darc Browne has also remained massage therapist in several domestic cricket series and served for the West Indies Academy from the Leeward Island Hurricanes.

St Kitts and Nevis: Darc Browne from St Kitts and Nevis has been named Masseuse for the West Indies Senior Test Team which is scheduled to play test series against Bangladesh. He will accompany the team to different locations where the matches are scheduled to be held and provide necessary support for the players’ physique.

Darc Browne has also remained massage therapist in several domestic cricket series and served for the West Indies Academy from the Leeward Island Hurricanes. A 24-year-old man has been creating history as he became the first masseuse from St Kitts and Nevis to be selected in the national team.

Featuring two matches, the highly anticipated test series will commence on November 22 and run through December 4, 2024. The series will be held in Sir Vivian Richards Cricket Stadium, Antigua and Barbuda and Jamaica and will pave the path for West Indies in the upcoming the World Test Championship.

The squad for the test series has been announced, featuring blend of seasoned, in-form players and fresh talent.

The squad for the series will be captained by Kraigg Brathwaite and vice captained by Joshua Da Silva. Other players will include Alick Athanaze, Keacy Carty, Justin Greaves, Kavem Hodge, Tevin Imlach, Alzarri Joseph, Shamar Joseph, Mikyle Louis, Anderson Phillip, Kemar Roach, Jayden Seales, Kevin Sinclair, and Jomel Warrican.

Ahead of the test series, captain Kraigg Brathwaite will also lead a CWI Select XI, 13-man squad in the two-day warm-up match against Bangladesh. The matches will be held on November 17 and 18, 2024 at the CWI-owned Coolidge Cricket Ground in Antigua and Barbuda.

The squad for the warm-up will include Kraigg Brathwaite, Justin Greaves, Ryan Bandoo, Daniel Beckford, Navian Bidaisee, Joshua Dorne, Nathan Edward, Chaim Holder, Tevin Imlach, Jordan Johnson, Jair McAllister, Shaaron Lewis and Kimani Melius.

Schedule of the Home Series Matches

The home series will be kicked off with warm up matches, slated for November 17 and 18, 2024 at Antigua and Barbuda. The first test match will be held from November 22 to 26, 2024 at Sir Vivian Richards Cricket Stadium.

The second test match will be held from November 30 to December 4, 2024 at Sabina Park, Jamaica.

After that, the ODI series will be kickstarted between Bangladesh and West Indies, followed by T20 international matches. The first ODI match will be held on December 8, 2024, while the second is scheduled for December 10, 2024, and the last match is slated for December 12, 2024. All these ODI matches will be held at Warner Park of St Kitts and Nevis.

The first T20 match between Bangladesh and West Indies will be held on December 15, 2024 at Arnos Vale, St Vincent and the Grenadines. The second match will be held on December 17, 2024, while the last match will be held on December 19, 2024.

The squad for the matches will offer a chance to young players to play with experienced players such as Nikita Miller. They will gain a significant chance to get access to the international stage as the test series will determine their position in the upcoming World Test Championship 2024.

Head Coach shared optimism about team’s performance

Head Coach of the team- Andre Coley also talked about the series and said that they consider Bangladesh as the tough competitors, so the team is preparing well for the different series. He said that the training camps that are organized by Cricket West Indies will provide them with significant exposure to the field experience which will be beneficial for their performance on the day of the matches.

While talking about the emerging talents, he noted that cricket is all about learning and developing the skill set according to the circumstances of the game as it has now evolved.

West Indies in other test series

West Indies recently lost three back-to-back matches of the five-games T20 series against England on Friday. Even showcasing good cricketing skills, the team failed to counter the old rivalry against the country and faced a disappointing defeat at their home ground.

People were seen criticizing the team and the managements on social media by quoting that there is need of great hard work as West Indies should return to its old phase and time when every other team was afraid of its player.