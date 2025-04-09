Guyana: Roshan Khan denies arrest amid US inquiry into Mohamed Associates

He confirmed being aware of the viral social media posts claiming his arrest at a US airport in connection with the Mohameds.

Roshan Khan, the owner of RK Security Services has confirmed that he was questioned by the US authorities at the airport in relation to his association with Azruddin and Nazar Mohamedl. He shared a brief statement on his social media and emphasized that he was ‘Not Detained’ or ‘Arrested’ by the authorities.

He affirmed that he is aware of the social media posts that are going viral regarding his arrest at the US airport in relation to the Mohameds. He agreed that he was interviewed by the US Authorities at JFK Airport, but the questions entirely focused on whether he knows Azzruddin and Nazar Mohamed.

“While I was briefly interviewed by US Authorities at JFK Airport, the questions were entirely focused on whether I knew of Azzruddin Mohamed and Nazer Mohamed. The Interview was conducted in an extremely professional manner. At no point was I detained or arrested. Additionally, my phone was never confiscated,” he stated.

Roshan Kumar further stated that he has utmost respect for the United States and their rule of law and institution. He emphasized that the authorities have the right to question individuals entering their country as part of their national security protocols.

“Any statements or implications suggesting my involvement in human trafficking, drug trafficking, or gold smuggling are completely false, reckless and libelous,” he stated.

Notably, Roshan Kumar is considered as one of the closest business associates of Mohamed’s. Mohamed’s were famous gold dealers and Drug smugglers from Guyana. Both Azruddin and his father Nazer were accused of smuggling drug to the USA illegally and many other cases of money laundering, and gold smuggling.

Both the businessman, who are also the wealthiest families in Guyana are barred entry in USA and strict sanctions have been outlined by FBI against them. Their company Mohamed’s enterprise has also been implicated in public corruption in Guyana.