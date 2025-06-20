PM Drew calls for stronger OECS Unity to address Trade, Health and Energy Challenges

St Kitts and Nevis: Prime Minister Dr Terrance Drew during the 7th sitting of the OECS assembly, called on all the member states to deepen their regional cooperation, while emphasizing that unity is the key to unlock greater developments for the Organisation of the Eastern Caribbean States (OECS).

Dr Drew, in the presence of other regional leaders particularly stressed on the five bills presented before the assembly, referring to them as a ‘Cohesive Suite of bills’ with focus to promote trade and reinforce unity among the member states. He also pointed out to the revised treaty of Basseterre, which was signed in 1981 as a foundational moment in the region’s history, underscoring its relevance today.

“The essence of the treaty,” he said, “is really to bring us closer together as a region… It is this unity that will redound to the benefit of all of us.”

Dr Drew also stressed on numerous benefits that have been brought to every member state through unity. He also emphasized on the region’s approach to healthcare as a model for effective and collective action. He supported his statements by highlighting the advantages enjoyed by OECS citizens in comparison to those in the United States.

“Almost every country in this union has insulin either free or at minimal cost” Dr Drew stated. “It’s not because we’re special, but because the OECS is delivering a platform to make that happen.”

He then stressed the prevailing issue of energy, as he emphasized the high cost of electricity in the OECS, which is among the highest in the world at 30 to 40 US cents per Kilowatt hour. He expressed his concern stating that if the Caribbean can buy insulin together, we can buy energy in Bulk. He called that such regional cooperation would bring immediate and quick benefits to the people of Caribbean.

While concluding his address, PM Drew encouraged all the member states to continue building a stronger and more cohesive OECS.