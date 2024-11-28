West Indies Women to tour India for T20 and ODI series

It will mark the first tour of the women’s team to India in 2024 and the squad for the same has also been announced.

Led by Skipper Hayley Mathews, the team will feature Shemanie Campbelle as the vice-captain, Aaliyah Alleyn, Shamilia Connell, Nerissa Crafton, Deandra Dottin, Afy Fletcher, Shabika Gajnabi, Chinelle Henry, Zaida James, Qiana Joseph, Mandy Mangru, Ashmini Munisar, Karishma Ramharack, and Rashada Williams.

The management unit of the team will include Head Coach, Shane Deitz, Manager, Sheena Gooding, Assistant Coach, Ryan Austin, Assistant Coach, Damien Wright, Team Analyst Gary Belle, Physiotherapist, Angelica Holder, Strength and Conditioning Coach, Antonia Burton, Performance Coach, Dr Nadine Sammy and Media and Content Officer, Nicholas Maitland.

Schedule of West Indies cricket tour of India

The series will begin on December 15, 2024, with the first match of the T20 format between West Indies and India at DY Patil Stadium, Mumbai. The second T20I will be held on December 17, 2024, at DYPS Mumbai and the third T20 match is scheduled to be held on December 19, 2024, at DYPS Mumbai.

All matches will be held at 9: 30 am.

The ODI series will begin on December 22, 2024, at 4:00 am at Reliance Stadium, Vadodara with the first match. The second match will be held on December 24, 2024, at RS Vadodara, while the third match will be held on December 27, 2024, at RS Vadodara.

Crucial Series

The test series is considered crucial as 6th ranked West Indies team will compete with third-ranked India, influencing the overall ranking of the ICC table. Notably, both teams competed with each other last in 2016 in which West Indies secured victory in T20 format with 3-0 scores. On the other hand, India won the ODI series with 3-0 scores.