Antigua and Barbuda pushes for return of aviation sector to Category 1 status

The Antigua and Barbuda Cabinet recently discussed with the director of the Eastern Caribbean Civil Aviation Authority (ECCAA) strategies to restore the region’s aviation sector to Category 1 status. The meeting happened when the Caribbean island-nation is making efforts to improve its safety and compliance in the aviation sector with a key emphasis on the repair of infrastructure and the allocation of resources.

One of the major issues which was addressed during the meeting was the condition of the ECCAA headquarters, which is in St. John’s. Emphasizing that the authority carries out efficient operations, the Cabinet ensured the building’s timely repair. The ECCAA will also be given additional resources to rope in experts to improve its capacities, both technical and regulatory.

The talks also featured the issue of restoring the Eastern Caribbean region to Category 1 status, a designation which was downgraded by the US Federal Aviation Administration five years ago.

FAA downgraded Eastern Caribbean safety rating in 2020

The US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said in May 2020 that the Organization of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) doesn’t adhere to international safety standards, which resulted in the downgrading of the OECS safety rating. The ECCAA looks into the safety of other OECS member-states besides Antigua and Barbuda, including Dominica, St. Kitts and Nevis, Grenada, St. Lucia, and Saint Vincent and Grenadines.

The downgrading results in the imposition of restrictions on airlines from the region, barring them from beginning new services to the United States, despite maintaining the current routes. The ECCAA has been working closely with the member-states to work on the drawbacks that the FAA has pointed out to get the top rating back. The efforts include implementing legislative reforms and improving administrative capabilities.

Antigua and Barbuda has taken important steps towards meeting standards in the aviation sector. In April 2023, it passed the Civil Aviation Amendment Act to conform to international safety protocols. The legislation was recommended by the ECCAA to address inadequacies that saw several regional airports getting downgraded from Category 1 to Category 2 by the FAA.

The reform measures taken by the dual island-nation have made the regulatory framework stronger and it has enabled the VC Bird International Airport, named after Antigua and Barbuda’s first prime minister Sir Vere Cornwall Bird, to meet the criteria required for Category 1 status.

In a statement, the Cabinet said, “Restoring Category 1 status is essential for boosting tourism and trade in the Eastern Caribbean.” It acknowledged the key role the aviation sector plays in the region’s development and connectivity.