Grenada and Morocco signs mutual agreement for future collaborations in key areas

Grenada and Morocco have signed a mutual cooperation agreement with the aim to enhance collaborations in future and strengthen bilateral ties.

The agreement was officially signed by the Prime Minister of Grenada, Dickon Mitchell in Tangier, Morocco while he visited the country to take part as a speaker at the MEDays Forum.

This agreement has been signed for the collaboration between 2024-2027. It has been pledged that during this period both the nations will focus on several areas of development such as Education, Agriculture, Tourism, Cultural and Civil Society Partnerships, and sustainable development.

According to the information shared by the officials, this partnership in various sectors will prove to be crucial for the economic growth of both Grenada and Morocco.

With this agreement the authorities aim to generate more opportunities for scholarships, technical training in important areas such as agriculture, fisheries, tourism, health, and renewable energy.

Similarly, for the advancement in the agriculture sector the funds are expected to be invested in fertilizers and soil fertility. The partnership will also create opportunities for both the nations to actively participate in mutual trade for an enhanced outcome.

The authorities are also planning to enhance tourism by integrating their unique culture and natural heritage to promote tourism and attract visitors.

This mutual cooperation agreement is expected to create significant progress in sustainable development, specifically in environmental protection and renewable energy projects.

As the partnership progresses between the nations, Moroccan experts are likely to visit Grenada to share their valuable insights to address development in certain sectors and vice versa.

PM Dickon Mitchell stated that this partnership will bring “Tangible benefits to our people” and will also create fresh opportunities for growth.

Notably, the implementation of this roadmap will be handled through the Moroccan International Cooperation Agency (AMCI) and the Embassy of the Kingdom of Morocco in Castries, and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs as the local point Ministry in Grenada.