Panic erupts as SUV crashes at NAIA airport in Philippines, 4-year-old among dead

Preliminary reports from the Philippine Red Cross state that the driver is in police custody and his driving license has been suspended.

A black SUV allegedly crashed at the departure gate of the Ninoy Aquino International Airport, Philippines, killing two people and injuring several others. The incident took place on 4th May 2025, resulting in the death of a 4-year-old girl and an adult male.

As per the preliminary reports from the Philippine Red Cross department, it has been said that the driver is currently in police custody with his driving license suspended. Those injured were immediately transported to a nearby medical centre, where they are currently receiving treatment.

The vehicle allegedly slammed into the airport’s railing, shattering glass and prompting the authorities to shut down services from the terminal. The images and videos shared on social media show people lying on the floor with injuries while emergency personnel arrive to rescue them and send them for treatment.

CCTV footage is also getting viral on social media which shows that the SUV was previously stationary, before it rammed into the airport railing full of crowd. Following the horrific incident, chaos erupted at the airport, which was then handled by the officials and the members of the emergency team.

Driver claims he panicked

As the police officials apprehended the driver and suspended his driving license, he was questioned about the incident. The driver in response claimed that he ‘Panicked’ which led to the gas pedal error. Netizens are lashing out over the driver for this statement stating that it was not panic but ‘Stupidity.’

A user named Dereck Juruena on Facebook wrote, “It's not panic. It's Plain and Simple Stupidity that killed those innocent bystanders and injured others!!!! That's the problem when you let someone on the wheel not familiar with automatic transmission vehicles. Another young life gone just like that!!! Deepest Condolences to the family of the victims who died so senselessly.”

Another user named Nica Borce wrote, “Imagine if everyone has "COMMON SENSE" 70% OF ACCIDENT WILL BE PREVENTED”

Transport secretary extends condolences

Vince Dizonz, the transport secretary, talked to the members of the media and extended his condolences to those who died after the accident. He urged the citizens to respect the privacy of the victims and stop sharing any videos from the accident on the internet. He then also confirmed that a strict action will be taken against the driver, whose license has already been suspended.

NAIA president extends financial assistance

The NAIA released a short statement following the alleged incident confirming that a strict action will be taken. The statement also outlined that the new President of NAIA Infra Corp., Ramon S Ang will shoulder the medical expenses of the four wounded and provide financial assistance to the families of those who died.