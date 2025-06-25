Bushfire in Bahamas enters fifth day, remains uncontained

Bahamas: A relentless bushfire burning across parts of Adelaide, Bahamas has entered its fifth consecutive day. As per reports from the fire and police department, they are still working to contain the fire, however no efforts have led to the complete containment of fire.

The fire has since then threatened several communities and residents across Adelaide as it continues to burn causing extensive damage. The bush fire which was earlier spreading throughout the mountainous region has now started to approach the residential communities.

Bahamas Bushfire The locals in response have started taking precautions in order to protect their homes from the extensive fire. Several residents were seen spraying their backyards with water to prevent the fire from reaching their home and preventing damage. The entire Adelaide Community has been covered in dense smoke with residents wearing masks to protect themselves from the fire.

Firefighters have been actively responding to the bushfire and have been trying their best to prevent the fire to reach the residential communities. The videos shared by local media, shows the community members sharing their views and expressing their gratefulness towards the emergency authorities for a quick response.

A video from the Frank Watson Boulevard’s highway shows that it has been covered with dense smoke while authorities earlier claimed that fire has been contained from that area.

In response to the extensive fire spread across the communities in Adelaide, the Member of Parliament, Vaughn Miller visited the localities to have an update on the fire where he talked to the members of media. Miller specifically raised concerns regarding the side effects of tackling with smoke as he mentioned that it could cause severe issues in breathing for the residents of the area.

The fire has notably also affected the power lines across Adelaide which has left several households scattered. While the authorities are tackling the fire, its cause remains unknown.

Blaze in the Bahamas spreading widely Residents and locals however are citing their concerns and sharing their opinions regarding the immense blaze that spread throughout the community.

A user named Tyler Richardson wrote, “I drove by several days ago and it would have been easily mitigated then. Instead, it was left unchecked for days and now they finally have mustered up some urgency with containing it.”

Another user named Leslie Vanderpool said, “This could have been avoided, or we could have more hydrants and tools to help the fire fighters that are limited for the scale.”

“Clearly, they still only got one firetruck half full of water because I saw this fire on the edge of the road on my way to Adelaide on Saturday and an hour and a half later coming back up there was one firetruck sitting in the road. The fire was on the edge of the road when I passed an hour and a half later, they hadn’t put that out and only one firetruck. This is why we cannot combat fires in this country. I didn’t see any firefighters. They are dressed up like you see them in other parts of the world,” cited another user on Facebook.