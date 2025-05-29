Guinness World Records acknowledges Joshua Regrello’s 31-Hour Steelpan Feat

Trinidad and Tobago: Joshua Regrello’s record of playing steelpan for 31 hours straight, has been accepted by the internationally renowned Guinness World Records for consideration of the award. This was announced after Guinness World Records published Regrello’s achievement in a post shared on their social media.

Through their short statement, Guinness World Record called Joshua Regrello a talented man from Trinidad and Tobago, while emphasizing on his long 24 years of experience.

“The longest marathon playing steel drums is 31 hours, and was achieved by Joshua Regrello (Trinidad and Tobago), in San Fernando, Trinidad and Tobago, on 27 December 2024. Joshua Regrello is a talented steelpan musician from Trinidad and Tobago and has been performing steel pan drums for 24 years,” they wrote.

While this marks a significant milestone in Joshua’s career, he has not yet commented or shared his views about the same. However, netizens are going crazy about his achievement and expressing their wishes to the musician.

A user named Ava Campbell wrote, “Play one foe for Winston spree, The maestro would have been proud. Congratulations to you Joshua on this amazing feat imagine our you took our national instrument into the records book along with you...!!!!”

Another user named Row Wattley wrote, “Very admirable. Again … congratulations to you Joshua, de pan man. I’m proud of this accomplishment especially as you demonstrated your love of pan playing and the stamina needed to do so over so many hours. Best wishes to you.”

Notably, Joshua Regrello who is only 28-years-old made this historic achievement in December last year which landed him international recognition and success. He received love and support not just from Trinidad and Tobago but from the entire Caribbean.

During his world record making, he was supported by his friends along the way, to help Regrello maintain his energy and stay motivated while he made the world record. He had notably made two records one for the longest marathon playing steelpan and another for the longest marathon playing a musical instrument.